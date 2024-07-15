Andrew Wommack Ministries, Charis Bible College and Truth & Liberty Coalition Thank God for Donald Trump’s Protection
Americans once again need to unite around faith in God and the biblical principles in the Declaration of Independence.”WOODLAND PARK, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The leadership and staff of Andrew Wommack Ministries, Inc., Charis Bible College, and Truth and Liberty Coalition would like to express thanks to God today of the protection of former President Donald Trump. “Political violence has no place in this nation,” said ministry Founder and President, Andrew Wommack.
“We are so thankful for the Lord’s protection of President Trump and the quick, professional action by Secret Service, law enforcement, and first responders,” Wommack said.
According to news reports, authorities said President Trump is ‘fine,’ while the gunman and one attendee was killed and two spectators were critically injured.
Please view Secret Service statement attached and a statement on Truth Social from Former President Donald Trump also attached.
“We urge everyone to pray for our country during this time and for the family of the attendee who was killed and the two people who were wounded,” Wommack said. In particular, the Ministry invites all Americans to pray for the safety of all the Presidential candidates, and that no further violence occurs.
Also, Americans are invited to pray that law enforcement will speedily find all relevant information about this incident and eliminate any future risk of violence. Finally, the Ministry asks that we all pray that Americans will return to civil political discourse.
“Americans once again need to unite around faith in God and the biblical principles in the Declaration of Independence,” Wommack declared.
The Ministry would like to remind the Nation that violence is not the answer to our disagreements, and that our hope must be in the Lord. God promised Abraham thousand of years ago, “I will be thy shield and thy exceeding great reward.” (Genesis 15:1). Like Abraham, we can be confident that, as we follow the Lord, he will bless and protect us, both as individuals and as a nation.
ABOUT ANDREW WOMMACK:
Andrew Wommack is president and founder of the Truth & Liberty Coalition, Andrew Wommack Ministries, and Charis Bible College. He and other Christian leaders established the Truth & Liberty Coalition to educate, unify and mobilize believers in Jesus Christ to affect the reformation of nations through the seven mountains of cultural influence. Since 1968, he has taught God’s Word with clarity and simplicity, emphasizing the unconditional love and grace of God. His vision is to spread the Gospel as far and deep as possible through his daily Gospel Truth television program, broadcast nationally and internationally, as well as through GospelTruth.TV, his internet television network.
ABOUT CHARIS BIBLE COLLEGE
Charis Bible College was founded by Andrew Wommack to train disciples for the work of the ministry. Andrew’s vision is to transform the body of Christ’s perception of God by equipping and sending leaders to proclaim the truth of the Gospel of Jesus Christ throughout the world. Headquartered in Woodland Park, Colorado, Charis Bible College has more than fifty campuses across the globe. Find Charis at CharisBibleCollege.org, on Facebook, or on Twitter.
ABOUT TRUTH AND LIBERTY COALITION
Truth & Liberty Coalition, Inc. is a 501(c)(4) non-profit based in Woodland Park, Colorado. Established by Andrew Wommack and other Christian leaders, the goal is to educate, unify, and mobilize Christians and conservatives to become involved in their community and government affairs. Join us every Wednesday and Friday at 4:00 PM (MT) with host Richard Harris and other Christian leaders for a biblical analysis and commentary on today's pressing issues. https://truthandliberty.net
