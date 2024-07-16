Candidate Joe Kaufman Endorsed by John Naimi, Cyrus Force Director & Sr Advisor to Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi

John Naimi & Joe Kaufman Joe Kaufman, John Naimi, LTC Oliver North, MG Paul Vallely LTC Oliver North, John Naimi, Joe Kaufman, MG Richard Secord

Naimi cites Kaufman's "unwavering dedication to national security" and "commitment to a free and democratic Iran."

For years, I have witnessed Joe’s unwavering dedication to national security and his deep understanding of Iran and the broader Middle East.” — John Naimi

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, USA, July 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- John Naimi, the Global Director of Cyrus Force and Senior Advisor to Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi, son of the late Shah of Iran, has endorsed Joe Kaufman, Republican candidate for U.S. Congress in Florida's District 23 and a national security expert.Cyrus Force is a prominent worldwide coalition comprised of ex-Iranian nationals who are seeking an end to the current Iranian regime. Cyrus Force maintains strong connections with the Iranian public, supporting those who bravely protest against the regime despite facing severe persecution.In his endorsement, John Naimi stated:“As leader of Cyrus Force, a global coalition of ex-Iranian nationals committed to ending the Ayatollah’s oppressive rule in Iran, I am proud to endorse my good friend Joe Kaufman for U.S. Congress. For years, I have witnessed Joe’s unwavering dedication to national security and his deep understanding of Iran and the broader Middle East. His expertise and commitment to a free and democratic Iran make him an exceptional candidate. Joe’s insights, empathy for others, and steadfast leadership are precisely what we need to advocate for the rights and freedoms of those suffering under tyranny.”This endorsement follows a series of significant endorsements Joe Kaufman has received from prominent figures in law enforcement and national security, including:Tom Homan, Trump Administration 'Border Czar'Lieutenant Colonel Allen WestMajor General Paul VallelyRetired U.S. Marshal Commander Lenny DePaulJoe Kaufman has long been recognized for his expertise in national security and counter-terrorism. His commitment to defending America’s values and supporting democratic movements worldwide aligns perfectly with the goals of Cyrus Force. Kaufman also spoke alongside distinguished military leaders Lieutenant Colonel Oliver North and Major General Richard Secord at the 2018 Cyrus Force summit at George Washington University, further demonstrating his longstanding support for the organization's mission.“I am deeply honored to receive John Naimi's endorsement,” said Joe Kaufman. “His tireless efforts to promote freedom and democracy in Iran inspire me greatly. I am committed to working with such dedicated individuals to ensure that the voices of the oppressed are heard and that their rights are defended.”Joe Kaufman’s campaign focuses on strengthening national security, safeguarding the U.S. border, advocating for human rights, and promoting democratic values both domestically and internationally. This endorsement from a respected leader like John Naimi underscores Kaufman’s qualifications and dedication to these critical issues.For more information on Joe Kaufman’s congressional campaign -- 'Protecting Life, Liberty & Happiness -- please visit www.kaufmanforcongress.com

Candidate Joe Kaufman Endorsed by John Naimi, Senior Advisor to Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi