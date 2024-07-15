SustainAble Exchange Promotes Raven Health’s Technology Advancements in Autism and ABA Therapy
Fifth Series of EnAble Tokens - ‘EnAble Raven Health Tokens’ - Advance UN SDGs 3 & 10 by Expanding Populations Receiving Technology Improved ABA TherapyNEW YORK, NY, U.S., July 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SustainAble Exchange is proud to announce a new membership and support of Raven Health, a technology leader in the field of autism and Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy. SustainAble Exchange recognizes Raven Health as a mission driven private company that provides critical technology and service to ABA therapy providers in their care of persons with autism and otherwise benefiting from ABA therapy. This new class of EnAble Tokens - EnAble Raven Health Tokens - will provide multiple options to support Raven Health plus track the support in the field of autism and broadly in ABA therapy.
The United Nations recognizes 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Raven Health’s technology platform supports providers of ABA therapy such that a greater number of individuals with autism can be assisted in an improved manner. SustainAble Exchange will support Raven Health in multiple areas such that this mission driven enterprise can continue to assist providers and patients in their journey to increased health and well-being. Raven Health’s platform and mission advances the following UN SDGs
UN SDG 3 : Ensuring Healthy Lives and Promote Well-Being for All at All Ages
UN SDG 10 : Reduce Inequality Within and Among Countries
“Raven Health is proud to partner with SustainAble Exchange in their mission to promote sustainable development,” said Richard Wagner, CEO of Raven Health. “As autism prevalence rates have exploded across the globe, provider supply-side constraints have limited access to care,” Wagner added. “Raven’s core mission is to expand care access through best-in-class technology, which includes providing subsidized software to academic institutions and providers in developing countries. Partnering with SustainAble Exchange will help accelerate those efforts.”
SustainAble Exchange brings corporations and communities together in accelerating the adoption of the UN Sustainable Development Goals. In this series of EnAble Tokens, the actions of Raven Health and SustainAble Exchange members strive to improve the well-being of populations with autism and otherwise benefiting from ABA therapy. “Every community should have access to leading technology in the area of ABA therapy. Research indicates that early engagement of quality ABA therapy significantly improves the lives of children with autism and other conditions in which ABA therapy can assist,” according to Sustain Exchange, LLC co-founder and CEO, Jon C. Ohrn. “Corporations, foundations, municipalities, and others that support and engage Raven Health’s technology and service in their communities receive economic and social benefits. Raven Health provides a portion of their software and services at no-cost to providers, municipalities and school districts for the advancement of ABA therapy. Through the social benefits to a company and community, participating members earn EnAble Raven Health Tokens that demonstrate the outcomes of their positive social actions,” added Mr. Ohrn.
About Sustain Exchange LLC, SustainAble Exchange and EnAble Tokens
Sustain Exchange LLC's launch of SustainAble Exchange marks a pivotal moment in the evolution of sustainable commerce. By harnessing the power of EnAble Tokens and fostering a network of companies committed to positive change, SustainAble Exchange sets a new standard for conscious consumerism.
Key Features of SustainAble Exchange:
At the core of SustainAble Exchange lies the revolutionary concept of EnAble Tokens, which symbolize sustainable practices and values for people and the environment. As members generate EnAble Tokens during transactions, they contribute to the advancement of the SDGs, creating a dynamic network of companies and individuals committed to responsible business practices.
EnAble Tokens: Members can generate EnAble Tokens in transactions, promoting sustainability and supporting the 17 UN SDGs.
Network of Companies: EnAble Tokens are utilized within a network of conscientious organizations, facilitating collaboration and driving positive impact across industries.
Validation and Storage: EnAble Tokens are securely validated, stored, and valued within the SustainAble Exchange platform, promoting transparency and accountability.
Digital Wallet Integration: Member companies have the ability to integrate with a digital wallet available on consumers' mobile devices, extending the benefits of sustainable commitments into consumer loyalty and employee benefit programs.
Member Portal: Corporate members record each transaction through a member portal, ensuring transparent and immutable tracking of sustainable actions.
https://www.sustainableexchange.com
contact@sustainableexchange.com
membership@sustainableexchange.com
About Raven Health
Raven Health is the only mobile- and tablet-first clinical data collection platform for behavioral health, enabling clinicians to drive best-in-class, evidence-based care for individuals with ASD and related intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDDs). Thousands of providers rely on Raven’s integrated platform every day to collect data at the point of care, track clinical outcomes over time, submit reimbursement claims to payors, and more.
To learn more, please visit www.ravenhealth.com
Contacts
Jon C. Ohrn, CEO and Co-Founder of Sustain Exchange LLC
jon@sustainableexchange.com
Jeff Hallstead, COO and Co-Founder of Sustain Exchange LLC
jeff@sustainableexchange.com
Richard Wagner
richard.wagner@ravenhealth.com
Jon C. Ohrn
Sustain Exchange, LLC
+1 201-572-2808
jon@sustainableexchange.com