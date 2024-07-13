Canyon Crest Country Club Opens Doors to Public Golfers

Award-Winning Golf Course Now Welcomes Non-Members

RIVERSIDE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Canyon Crest Country Club, an esteemed golfing destination since 1968, is excited to announce that its prestigious golf course is now open to the public. Transitioning from a private to a semi-private status, the club invites golf enthusiasts of all levels to experience its exceptional facilities and stunning natural surroundings.

Nestled in the scenic city of Riverside, California, Canyon Crest Country Club boasts a comfortable yet elegant clubhouse with panoramic views of the San Bernardino Mountains, tropical palms, pines, eucalyptus trees, and the lush greenery of the fairways, providing an idyllic backdrop for both seasoned golfers and those new to the sport.

Canyon Crest was honored with the title of "Best Golf Course of the Southland" (San Gabriel and Inland Empire) in 2023 by the LA Times, a testament to its exceptional quality and service.

For over 55 years, Canyon Crest has been dedicated to offering unparalleled personalized service to its Members and guests. This new semi-private status reflects the club's commitment to welcoming a broader community of golfers while continuing to honor its rich history and traditions. "We are thrilled to open our doors to the public and share the unique Canyon Crest experience with a wider audience," said Evan Dustin, General Manager of Canyon Crest Country Club. "Our goal is to provide an exceptional golfing environment where players can enjoy the beauty of our course, build lifelong friendships, and create unforgettable memories."

Whether you're an active family or a busy professional, Canyon Crest provides the perfect setting to relax, connect, and enjoy the sport of golf. The clubhouse Dining Room Terrace is the ideal place to unwind with a cocktail after a round of golf or to start an enjoyable evening dining experience with family and friends.

Join us at Canyon Crest Country Club and be part of a community that values tradition, excellence, and the love of golf. For more information and to book your tee time, please visit our website or contact our clubhouse.