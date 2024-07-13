Vermont Requests Federal Assessment of July 10-11 Storms and Flood Damage

Montpelier, Vt — The State today submitted a request for a Preliminary Damage Assessment (PDA) from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to determine whether the state qualifies for a federal major disaster declaration for flooding and resulting damage on July 10 and 11, 2024.

“We know this storm has done tremendous damage in many communities, and those impacted will need help to recover. That’s why it’s so critical for Vermonters to report their damage to help us demonstrate the need for these federal resources,” said Governor Phil Scott.

The request requests assessments for both Public Assistance (PA) and Individual Assistance (IA) declarations.

A PA disaster declaration provides 75 percent reimbursement to communities for responding to and repairing public infrastructure damaged by the storm. Assessments will be done in Addison, Orleans, Washington, Caledonia, Chittenden, Lamoille, Orange, and Essex counties. An assessment by the state suggests damages to public infrastructure resulting from the storm to be more than $15 million. To qualify for a major disaster declaration, FEMA must verify at least $1.183 million in response and public infrastructure recovery costs. Individual counties must also show damages of $4.60 per capita to qualify.

An IA declaration would provide some financial assistance to homeowners and renters for property losses in the storm. To reach the threshold for an IA disaster, residents need to report damage to 211 by dialing 2-1-1 or visiting www.vermont211.org.

Even if you have minimal damage, please report it to 211 to give the state an accurate picture of damages.

