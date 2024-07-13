MPD Makes Swift Arrest of Suspect in Stabbing in Northwest

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a man in a stabbing in Northwest.

On Saturday, July 13, 2024, at approximately 4:50 a.m., Third District officers were on proactive patrol in the area of 12th Street and U Street, Northwest, when they were flagged down. Officers located a man with apparent stab wounds. While on the scene, the victim identified the suspect to officers, who took that suspect into custody. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

42-year-old Tyrone Graham of Southeast, was charged with Assault with Intent to Kill.

CCN: 24107160

###