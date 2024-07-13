Submit Release
News Search

There were 208 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,907 in the last 365 days.

MPD Makes Swift Arrest of Suspect in Stabbing in Northwest

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a man in a stabbing in Northwest.

On Saturday, July 13, 2024, at approximately 4:50 a.m., Third District officers were on proactive patrol in the area of 12th Street and U Street, Northwest, when they were flagged down. Officers located a man with apparent stab wounds. While on the scene, the victim identified the suspect to officers, who took that suspect into custody. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

42-year-old Tyrone Graham of Southeast, was charged with Assault with Intent to Kill.

CCN: 24107160

###

You just read:

MPD Makes Swift Arrest of Suspect in Stabbing in Northwest

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more