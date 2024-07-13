EmpowerHer.Energy Extends Nominations for Women in Energy Awards Until July 31st 2024

EmpowerHer.Energy is excited to announce that the nominations for the prestigious Women in Energy Awards have been extended until July 31st, 2024.

Extending the nomination period ensures we recognize the most deserving women in energy. Their contributions are vital to our industry's progress.” — Raluca Buna, Founder of empowerher.energy

BEIRUT, LEBANON, July 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EmpowerHer.Energy is excited to announce that the nominations for the prestigious Women in Energy Awards have been extended until July 31st, 2024. This extension provides an additional opportunity for individuals to recognize and celebrate the remarkable contributions of women leaders in the energy sector.

The Women in Energy Awards will be a highlight of the Women in Energy Summit and Awards, a three-day event dedicated to celebrating, networking, and empowering women in the energy industry. The event will take place from October 16th to 18th, 2024, and will feature a robust schedule of activities designed to inspire and connect women leaders.

Event Schedule:

Day 1: Networking Trip The summit will kick off with an exclusive networking trip, providing participants with a unique opportunity to build relationships and exchange ideas in a relaxed and scenic environment. This trip will set the stage for meaningful connections and collaborations throughout the summit.

Day 2: Specialised Events and Global Launch of the empowerher.energy platform

• Morning Session: A dedicated event for men “Innovative Leadership: Building Bridges for Success” happening at the same time with a dedicated event for women “Unleashing Your Inner Energy and Superpower”

• Afternoon Session: Global Launch – EmpowerHer.Energy will officially launch globally, marking a significant milestone in our mission to empower women across various sectors, including energy, real estate, banking and finance, STEM, and leadership.

Day 3: Women in Energy Summit and Awards Ceremony

• Morning Session: Panels and Keynotes – The summit will begin with insightful panels and keynote speeches from industry leaders, addressing key trends, challenges, and opportunities in the energy sector.

• Afternoon Session: Awards Ceremony – The Women in Energy Awards Ceremony will celebrate and honor the outstanding achievements of women leaders who have made significant contributions to the energy industry. The ceremony will be a momentous occasion, highlighting the impact and influence of these exceptional women.

Award Categories:

• Leadership Excellence Award: Recognizes a woman who has demonstrated exceptional leadership skills and made significant contributions to the energy sector.

• Innovator of the Year Award: Celebrates a woman who has introduced innovative solutions or technologies that have advanced the energy industry.

• Sustainability Champion Award: Honors a woman who has made significant efforts in promoting sustainability and environmental stewardship within the energy sector.

• Rising Star Award: Acknowledges a young woman who has shown outstanding promise and achievements early in her career.

• Corporate Excellence Award: Recognizes a company that has excelled in promoting gender diversity and inclusion within the energy sector.

• Community Impact Award: Celebrates a woman who has made a substantial impact in her community through energy-related projects or initiatives.

• Educator Award: Honors a woman who has made significant contributions to education and training in the energy sector.

• Diversity and Inclusion Advocate Award: Recognizes a woman who has been a strong advocate for diversity and inclusion within the energy industry.

• Lifetime Achievement Award: Honors a woman for her lifetime of significant contributions to the energy sector and her lasting legacy.

Call for Nominations: We invite individuals, organizations, and industry peers to submit nominations for the Women in Energy Awards. This is an opportunity to recognize and celebrate the extraordinary accomplishments of women who have demonstrated excellence, leadership, and innovation in the energy sector.

Submission Guidelines:

• Nominations can be submitted through the EmpowerHer.Energy website.

• The extended deadline for nominations is July 31st, 2024.

• Nominees should exemplify outstanding leadership, professional excellence, and a commitment to advancing gender equality in the energy industry.

About EmpowerHer.Energy: EmpowerHer.Energy is a global platform dedicated to empowering women in the energy sector and beyond. Our mission is to foster a supportive community that promotes diversity, inclusion, and gender equality. Through events, networking opportunities, and recognition programs like the Women in Energy Awards, EmpowerHer.Energy aims to inspire and enable women to achieve their full potential.

Join Us: Join us for this landmark event to celebrate the achievements of women in the energy sector and to be part of a community dedicated to driving positive change and empowering future leaders.

For more information and to submit nominations, please visit www.empowerher.energy/Nominate