102 new CHP officers deployed to serve and protect California

The CHP has seen an outpouring of interest in joining the ranks since the onset of a multiyear recruitment campaign in June 2022. In the first six months of 2024, the CHP received more than 11,700 cadet applications – a 58% increase from the same period in 2022. To accommodate the surge of interest, the CHP has been holding three Academy classes simultaneously for the first time in the Department’s history. The next CHP Academy graduation is scheduled for September 13, 2024. Apply here.

The CHP is the largest public-facing state law enforcement agency in the United States with over 6,500 sworn officers assigned across California.

How we got here

California has invested expanded resources and personnel since 2019 to fight crime, help local governments hire more police, and improve public safety. In 2023, as part of California’s Real Public Safety Plan, the Governor announced the largest-ever investment to combat organized retail crime in state history, an annual 310% increase in proactive operations targeting organized retail crime, and special operations across the state to fight crime and improve public safety.

