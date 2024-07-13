Long Time by Shelly Agronin Wins Iron A' Design Award in Furniture Design Category
Innovative Wall Clock Design Recognized for Excellence in Furniture Design by Prestigious A' Design Award and CompetitionCOMO, CO, ITALY, July 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The A' Design Award and Competition, a highly respected recognition in the field of furniture design, has announced Shelly Agronin as a winner of the Iron A' Design Award for her exceptional work titled "Long Time" in the Furniture Design category. This prestigious accolade highlights the significance of Agronin's innovative wall clock design within the furniture industry, acknowledging its outstanding features and unique approach to timekeeping.
The Long Time clock's recognition by the A' Design Award is a testament to its relevance and impact on the furniture industry. This innovative design aligns with current trends in home decor, offering a fresh perspective on traditional timekeeping while providing practical benefits to users. The award highlights the clock's potential to inspire future designs and influence industry standards, showcasing the value of creativity and functionality in furniture design.
Inspired by the Japanese art of kirigami, Long Time stands out for its unique design and construction. The clock is crafted from a single, narrow strip of laser-cut aluminum, which is expertly folded to create striking Roman numerals on its sides. This technique results in a mesmerizing interplay of positive and negative space, with the numerals seemingly leaping out from the metal surface. The clock's minimalist design and sustainable production methods further enhance its appeal, making it a standout piece in any interior setting.
The Iron A' Design Award serves as a motivating force for Shelly Agronin and her team at Studio Wallaby to continue pushing the boundaries of furniture design. This recognition validates their commitment to excellence and innovation, inspiring them to explore new ideas and materials in future projects. By showcasing the potential of creative thinking and skilled craftsmanship, Long Time sets a high standard for the industry and encourages others to strive for similar levels of ingenuity and quality.
Long Time was designed by Shelly Agronin, an Israeli designer and owner of Studio Wallaby. Agronin's passion for transforming everyday objects through design is evident in the clock's captivating appearance and emotional connection with its audience.
About Shelly Agronin
Shelly Agronin is an Israeli designer and owner of "Studio Wallaby." With a passion for transforming average objects through design, Agronin creates fascinating experiences that connect emotionally with her audience. Throughout her career, she has collaborated with cross-disciplinary teams, working on a wide range of products from consumer electronics to jewelry. Agronin's favorite technology in the last decade is metal bending, which continues to amaze her with each new project.
About Studio Wallaby
Studio Wallaby is a design studio and metal origami brand specializing in creative gifts and home decor. Their stunning pieces of metal origami arrive flat and are then folded into their intended designs, resulting in interactive and aesthetically pleasing works of art. Studio Wallaby's clocks, including Long Time, are pre-folded and ready for immediate use upon delivery.
The Iron A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition granted to designs that meet the rigorous professional and industrial standards set by the A' Design Awards. Recipients of this award are acknowledged for their practical innovations and contributions to their respective fields, providing solutions that improve quality of life and foster positive change. The Iron A' Design Award winner designs demonstrate great skill, expert understanding, and creative capacity, and are expected to be highly-regarded, admired, and cherished creations that integrate industry best practices. The award-winning works in the Furniture Design category are evaluated based on criteria such as innovative use of materials, ergonomic comfort, aesthetic appeal, functionality, durability, environmental sustainability, originality, production efficiency, and user experience enhancement.
The A' Design Award is an international and juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior products and projects since 2008. The competition welcomes entries from all industries and countries, with the ultimate aim of making the world a better place through the transformative power of good design. By showcasing pioneering designs on a global stage and celebrating the creative minds behind these innovations, the A' Design Award drives forward a cycle of inspiration and advancement. The competition's rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an influential and expert jury panel consisting of design professionals, industry leaders, journalists, and academics.
