ACTING PM MEETS WITH GERMAN MINISTER OF STATE

The Acting Prime Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Hon Bradley Tovosia has received a courtesy call from the Minister of State at the Federal Foreign Office of the Federal Republic of Germany Her Excellency Katja Keul at the Office of the Prime Minister and Cabinet, OPMC, today Friday 12th July 2024.

Hon Keul congratulated the Acting Prime Minister Tovosia for his elections and also for the country’s 46th Independence Anniversary celebrations this year.

Mrs Keul acknowledged the existing bilateral relations between Germany and Solomon Islands and the cooperation between the two countries through climate change programs and cultural exchange programs.

Mrs Keul said Germany as a member of the European Union, EU, knows its responsibilities and always support multilateral cooperation through United Nations for the benefit of member state countries.

Mrs Keul further stated that Germany always look forward to strengthen and deepen the bilateral relations with Solomon Islands in other areas including investments, food security and climate change initiative programs in the future.

Acting Prime Minister Tovosia in returned acknowledged congratulatory messages offered by H.E Keul.

Hon Tovosia thanked Germany for the climate change and cultural exchange programs which reflected the bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

Hon Tovosia also pledged Solomon Islands’ cooperation with Germany to deepen the existing bilateral relation through investments, geothermal research, climate change initiative programs and cultural exchange programs in the future.

Hon Tovosia also acknowledged Germany’s contributions towards the Climate Change programs to the Small Pacific Islands States.

ENDS///