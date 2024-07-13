German Minister of State visits supervising Minister of Foreign Affairs and External Trade.

Supervising Minister of Foreign Affairs and External Trade, Hon. Harry Kuma met with the visiting German Minister of State at the Federal Foreign Office, Hon. Katja Keul on Friday (12th July 2024).

This visit is part of the German State Minister’s Pacific tour to three Pacific countries namely; Samoa, Solomon Islands and PNG.

In welcoming the visiting delegation, Minister Kuma said this visit will enrich both countries understanding of their diplomatic relations and enhance their bilateral relations.

Minister Kuma said Solomon Islands recognizes and appreciates Germany for its long-standing relationship with the Solomon Islands.

“Solomon Islands wishes to express that despite the two countries geographical distance, we do share the same ideals and principles of peace, freedom, democracy.

“We also have common interests mainly in the social and productive sectors such as, sustainable development, renewable energy and addressing climate change issues, education, culture, sports and health sectors.

Supervising Minister Kuma then reiterates Solomon Islands appreciation on Germany’s partnership and friendship over the years through bilateral, regional and multilateral platforms.

“Going forward, we give assurance of our continued support and commitment to further enhance and deepen our bilateral relations,” he added.

This is the State Minister’s first visit to the region and furthermore, the first German Ministerial visit since independence.

The visit to Solomon Islands is purposely for the State Minister to get a first- hand take on the former’s view and perspective on areas such as bilateral relations with Germany, regionalism, cultural cooperation/ engagement, international fora and areas for further engagements and cooperation between the two countries moving forward.

To that end they met with the Acting Prime Minister, Hon. Braddley Tovosia, Supervising Minister of MFAET, Hon. Harry Kuma and supervising Minister of Minister of Culture and Tourism, Hon. Manasseh Maelanga to discuss ongoing cooperation and also areas for further engagements and cooperation.

In the three-day visit, the State Minister and Delegation have also met with the agencies that facilitate projects funded and assisted by the German Government along with a tour of the National Parliament and meeting with several National leaders’ key figures in the community.

—MFAET PRESS RELEASE.