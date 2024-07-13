Royalton Barracks / DUI II
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24B2003174
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Chayan Flores
STATION: Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 07/13/2024 at approximately 05:13 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Bethel Dr, Bethel, VT
VIOLATION: DUI II
ACCUSED: Timothy S. Allen
AGE: 34
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bethel, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 07/13/2024 at approximately 05:13 hours, Troopers of the VSP Royalton Barracks were dispatched to a report of an intoxicated male operator who was stopped on Interstate 89 southbound near mile marker 27.6. Troopers ultimately located the male and vehicle at a residential location on Bethel Dr in Bethel where they observed signs of impairment on that individual. The male was taken into custody for DUI, processed, and released to a sober party.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/30/2024 at 08:30 hours
COURT: Windsor County Criminal Division Superior Court
MUG SHOT: Yes
BAIL: N/A
LODGED: No
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.