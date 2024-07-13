Submit Release
Royalton Barracks / DUI II

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24B2003174

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Chayan Flores                          

STATION: Royalton Barracks             

CONTACT#: (802)-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 07/13/2024 at approximately 05:13 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Bethel Dr, Bethel, VT

VIOLATION: DUI II

 

ACCUSED: Timothy S. Allen                                          

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bethel, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 07/13/2024 at approximately 05:13 hours, Troopers of the VSP Royalton Barracks were dispatched to a report of an intoxicated male operator who was stopped on Interstate 89 southbound near mile marker 27.6. Troopers ultimately located the male and vehicle at a residential location on Bethel Dr in Bethel where they observed signs of impairment on that individual. The male was taken into custody for DUI, processed, and released to a sober party.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/30/2024 at 08:30 hours

COURT: Windsor County Criminal Division Superior Court

MUG SHOT: Yes

BAIL: N/A

LODGED: No

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.

 

 

 

