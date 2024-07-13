Ilham Aliyev received OSCE Secretary General

AZERBAIJAN, July 13 - President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Helga Maria Schmid, the OSCE Secretary General, on July 13.

During the meeting, Helga Maria Schmid extended her congratulations on Azerbaijan hosting COP29 and reiterated her intention to participate at the event, highlighting the close cooperation between Azerbaijan and the OSCE within the framework of COP29.

The head of state noted that Azerbaijan will be hosting numerous events related to COP29. President Ilham Aliyev emphasized that Azerbaijan, as a former chair of the Non-Aligned Movement and currently part of its "Troika," as well as a country with close ties to the European Union, will continue its efforts to build bridges between various parties and strengthen overall solidarity.

The head of state discussed Azerbaijan's green transition policy and the ongoing efforts in this direction. President Ilham Aliyev mentioned that the development of small island developing states is one of the priority areas on Azerbaijan's agenda and that efforts are underway, in cooperation with the Commonwealth Organization, to create a special fund for small island states.

The meeting also covered the topic of regional connectivity.

Helga Maria Schmid touched upon the significance of the Caspian Sea and Black Sea green corridor project, emphasizing that the green ports project is of particular importance on the OSCE's agenda. She noted that during her trip to Azerbaijan, she will also visit the Alat International Sea Trade Port.

Helga Maria Schmid mentioned the establishment of a regional environmental monitoring center and discussed cooperation within this framework. She emphasized that economic and environmental issues are high on the OSCE's agenda and that these projects contribute to building trust.

During the conversation, there was an exchange of views on regional peace agenda issues. President Ilham Aliyev underscored Azerbaijan's commitment to the peace agenda and stressed the importance of Armenia making constitutional amendments to renounce territorial claims against Azerbaijan for signing a peace treaty.

Helga Maria Schmid brought up the topic of humanitarian demining.

President Ilham Aliyev highlighted the extensive contamination of Azerbaijani territories with mines due to Armenia's military aggression and occupation, noting that nearly 370 incidents had occurred, resulting in numerous casualties and injuries from mine explosions.

The meeting also included a discussion on other issues on the OSCE's agenda.