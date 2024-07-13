Rejuvenise 360 - Healthy Living™: A Holistic Coaching Program for Total Well-Being

IGH3P® Professional Body

IGH3P® Professional Body

Prof Zita Bertha - Vice President of IGH3P® Professional Body

Prof Zita Bertha - Vice President of IGH3P® Professional Body

Sustainable Weight Loss: Integrating Fitness, Nutrition, Goal Setting, and Mindfulness for Comprehensive Personal Growth

Rejuvenise 360 is more than a coaching program; it’s a lifestyle transformation, integrating fitness, nutrition, and mindfulness to create lasting, holistic wellness and personal growth.”
— Prof Zita Bertha

DERRY, UNITED KINGDOM, July 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Guild of Hypnotherapy, PNLPsy ™ & 3 Principles Practitioners and Trainers (IGH3P®) Professional Body is proud to announce the launch of Rejuvenise 360 - Healthy Living™, a transformative coaching program designed to rejuvenate lives through a comprehensive approach to health and wellness. This unique program integrates fitness, nutrition, goal setting, and mindfulness, leveraging advanced techniques from the SynapGen Transformational Coaching System® to ensure a deeply effective experience. This programme was created by Dr Terry McIvor, President of IGH3P®, and Prof Zita Bertha, Vice President of IGH3P®.

Rejuvenise 360 - Healthy Living™: A Holistic Approach to Wellness

Rejuvenise 360—Healthy Living™ is built on Insight, Understanding, and Transformation principles. It guides participants on a journey of personal growth and empowerment. The program incorporates hypnotherapy, Patho-NeuroLinguistic Psychology (PNLPsy ™), and cutting-edge neuroscience methods to offer a thorough personal and professional development approach.

Key Elements of Rejuvenise 360 - Healthy Living™


• Coaching: Insights for informed decision-making and overcoming challenges

• Fitness: Personalised fitness plans to enhance physical and neurobiological well-being.

• Nutrition: Balanced meal plans tailored to one's lifestyle, emphasising brain-boosting foods for cognitive enhancement.

• Goal Setting: Clear, achievable goals with actionable plans to stay motivated and focused.

• Mindfulness: Techniques to reduce stress and enhance mental clarity, including meditation and visualisation.

Rejuvenise 360 - Healthy Living™ leverages SynapGen Transformational Coaching System® elements to unlock the subconscious mind, reframe negative thoughts, and boost cognitive skills and productivity. This approach engages the brain's plasticity, enabling individuals to develop new cognitive pathways for improved mental agility and emotional health.

Customised Fitness and Dietary Guidance

Participants receive personalised fitness plans tailored to their needs and goals, improving physical and mental health. Dietary guidance focuses on enhancing neurological function through nutrient-rich foods, following medically recommended practices.

Monitoring Progress for Optimal Results

Rejuvenise 360 - Healthy Living™ emphasises regular progress monitoring and adaptive strategies to ensure each participant achieves tangible physical, mental, and emotional improvements.

About Prof Zita Bertha

Prof Zita Bertha, BSc (Hons), MSc, FMIU, FIGH3P, Membership Director and Head Fitness Coach, is also a yoga instructor, nutritionist, and fitness enthusiast passionate about strength training. She is the co-founder and Vice President of IGH3P® and also a Senior Research Fellow and Associate Professor at Manipur International University's constituent polytechnic college, Academy for International Science and Research. Zita's research focuses on STEM education and leadership, with a commitment to advancing these fields.

Zita created Rejuvenise 360 - Healthy Living™ based on her experience and research. She understands the struggles of maintaining a healthy lifestyle and aims to provide a realistic, sustainable approach to wellness. Her program addresses common pitfalls in dieting and exercise, offering a balanced approach to achieving long-term health and fitness goals.

Join the Rejuvenise 360 - Healthy Living™ Journey

At IGH3P® we believe in a holistic approach to health and well-being. Rejuvenise 360 - Healthy Living™ offers the tools and support to thrive, guiding participants to improve fitness, nutrition, goal setting, and mindfulness. More information on embarking on a journey towards a healthier lifestyle can be found at: https://www.igh3p.com/rejuvenise-360-healthy-living

Dr Terence McIvor
IGH3P®
registrar@igh3p.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other

You just read:

Rejuvenise 360 - Healthy Living™: A Holistic Coaching Program for Total Well-Being

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Dr Terence McIvor
IGH3P® registrar@igh3p.com
Company/Organization
International Guild of Hypnotherapy, NLP and 3 Principles Practitioners and Trainers (IGH3P)
Northwest Regional Science Park, Londonderry, Bay Road,
Londonderry, Co Londonderry, Northern Ireland,, BT487TG
United Kingdom
+44 7759 831432
Visit Newsroom
About

Become an IGH3P® Accredited or Certified Coach or Mentor Elevate your professional standing and enhance your expertise by becoming an IGH3P® accredited or certified coach or mentor. By achieving this certification, you gain the knowledge and skills necessary to guide others effectively while also growing your own income potential. Display your IGH3P certified badge proudly on your business cards, website, blog, and letterheads, providing your clients with a direct link to your IGH3P membership profile and the assurance of working with a recognized professional. Hypnotherapy Coaching Hypnotherapy Coaching, a specialized branch of alternative medicine related to positive psychology, utilizes hypnosis as a powerful and effective tool to foster personal growth and awareness. Through IGH3P's comprehensive hypnotherapy coaching courses, you will gain the certification or accreditation necessary to help individuals move past distractions and live more conscious, fulfilling lives. Neuro-Linguistic Psychology Coaching and Mentoring IGH3P's Neuro-Linguistic Psychology (NLPsy) based coaching and mentoring programs are meticulously designed to empower individuals, enabling them to unlock their potential and surmount challenges. At the core of these programs is NLP, which delves into the intricate dynamics between mind, language, and behavior. Participants in our NLPsy-based programs will acquire skills to understand and influence thought patterns, behaviors, and emotional responses. This profound understanding facilitates improved communication, personal growth, and enhanced decision-making abilities. Neurosensory Psychology (NSP) Based Coaching and Mentoring IGH3P offers an extensive range of Neurosensory Psychology (NSP) based coaching and mentoring courses, catering to both foundational and advanced levels. These courses are structured to provide learners with the necessary knowledge and skills to apply neurosensory psychology principles in various professional contexts. Integration of Neuroscience in Coaching IGH3P uniquely integrates neuroscience into all its coaching and mentoring programs, providing a thorough understanding of human behavior, cognition, and emotional responses. This integration enhances traditional coaching techniques with insights from neuroscience, enabling sustainable changes at a neurological level. Starting with foundational courses, learners are introduced to basic neuroscience principles and their relevance to coaching. As they progress, they engage with more complex neuroscience concepts and their practical applications in coaching scenarios. IGH3P emphasizes hands-on learning, incorporating exercises and case studies that apply neuroscience principles to real-world contexts. Our professional body at IGH3P stays abreast of the latest neuroscience research, ensuring that learners are equipped with the most current knowledge. By incorporating neuroscience, IGH3P provides learners with a unique toolset that drives profound and sustainable change in their coaching and mentoring practices. The Three Keys to Coaching and Mentoring: Mind, Consciousness, and Thought The Three Keys represent the fundamental processes that underpin psychological learning and operate in everyone’s minds continuously. These principles—mind, consciousness, and thought—reveal the innate intelligence of life and are essential for effective coaching. The Three Principles approach to coaching emphasizes three main skills crucial for effective coaching: Rapport: Building a trusting and understanding relationship with the coachee. Listening: Actively hearing and comprehending the coachee’s thoughts and feelings. Reflecting: Providing thoughtful feedback that encourages deeper self-awareness. Coaches who master these skills can ensure that their clients feel listened to, understood, supported, stimulated, and focused, thus fostering a conducive environment for personal growth and development. By pursuing certification with IGH3P, you commit to a path of professional excellence and continuous learning, equipped with the latest tools and knowledge to make a significant impact in the lives of others.

http://www.igh3p.com

More From This Author
Rejuvenise 360 - Healthy Living™: A Holistic Coaching Program for Total Well-Being
Innovative Coaching Methods of Dr. Terry McIvor Featured Across Leading Publications
Launch of SynapGen® Transformational Coaching Qualifications:
View All Stories From This Author