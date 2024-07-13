Rejuvenise 360 - Healthy Living™: A Holistic Coaching Program for Total Well-Being

IGH3P® Professional Body Prof Zita Bertha - Vice President of IGH3P® Professional Body

Sustainable Weight Loss: Integrating Fitness, Nutrition, Goal Setting, and Mindfulness for Comprehensive Personal Growth

Rejuvenise 360 is more than a coaching program; it’s a lifestyle transformation, integrating fitness, nutrition, and mindfulness to create lasting, holistic wellness and personal growth.” — Prof Zita Bertha

DERRY, UNITED KINGDOM, July 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Guild of Hypnotherapy, PNLPsy ™ & 3 Principles Practitioners and Trainers (IGH3P®) Professional Body is proud to announce the launch of Rejuvenise 360 - Healthy Living™, a transformative coaching program designed to rejuvenate lives through a comprehensive approach to health and wellness. This unique program integrates fitness, nutrition, goal setting, and mindfulness, leveraging advanced techniques from the SynapGen Transformational Coaching System® to ensure a deeply effective experience. This programme was created by Dr Terry McIvor, President of IGH3P®, and Prof Zita Bertha, Vice President of IGH3P®.

Rejuvenise 360 - Healthy Living™: A Holistic Approach to Wellness

Rejuvenise 360—Healthy Living™ is built on Insight, Understanding, and Transformation principles. It guides participants on a journey of personal growth and empowerment. The program incorporates hypnotherapy, Patho-NeuroLinguistic Psychology (PNLPsy ™), and cutting-edge neuroscience methods to offer a thorough personal and professional development approach.

Key Elements of Rejuvenise 360 - Healthy Living™



• Coaching: Insights for informed decision-making and overcoming challenges

• Fitness: Personalised fitness plans to enhance physical and neurobiological well-being.

• Nutrition: Balanced meal plans tailored to one's lifestyle, emphasising brain-boosting foods for cognitive enhancement.

• Goal Setting: Clear, achievable goals with actionable plans to stay motivated and focused.

• Mindfulness: Techniques to reduce stress and enhance mental clarity, including meditation and visualisation.

Rejuvenise 360 - Healthy Living™ leverages SynapGen Transformational Coaching System® elements to unlock the subconscious mind, reframe negative thoughts, and boost cognitive skills and productivity. This approach engages the brain's plasticity, enabling individuals to develop new cognitive pathways for improved mental agility and emotional health.

Customised Fitness and Dietary Guidance

Participants receive personalised fitness plans tailored to their needs and goals, improving physical and mental health. Dietary guidance focuses on enhancing neurological function through nutrient-rich foods, following medically recommended practices.

Monitoring Progress for Optimal Results

Rejuvenise 360 - Healthy Living™ emphasises regular progress monitoring and adaptive strategies to ensure each participant achieves tangible physical, mental, and emotional improvements.

About Prof Zita Bertha

Prof Zita Bertha, BSc (Hons), MSc, FMIU, FIGH3P, Membership Director and Head Fitness Coach, is also a yoga instructor, nutritionist, and fitness enthusiast passionate about strength training. She is the co-founder and Vice President of IGH3P® and also a Senior Research Fellow and Associate Professor at Manipur International University's constituent polytechnic college, Academy for International Science and Research. Zita's research focuses on STEM education and leadership, with a commitment to advancing these fields.

Zita created Rejuvenise 360 - Healthy Living™ based on her experience and research. She understands the struggles of maintaining a healthy lifestyle and aims to provide a realistic, sustainable approach to wellness. Her program addresses common pitfalls in dieting and exercise, offering a balanced approach to achieving long-term health and fitness goals.

Join the Rejuvenise 360 - Healthy Living™ Journey

At IGH3P® we believe in a holistic approach to health and well-being. Rejuvenise 360 - Healthy Living™ offers the tools and support to thrive, guiding participants to improve fitness, nutrition, goal setting, and mindfulness. More information on embarking on a journey towards a healthier lifestyle can be found at: https://www.igh3p.com/rejuvenise-360-healthy-living