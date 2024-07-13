Riverbend Homes Announces Completion of Iconic Italian Farmhouse Project in Horseshoe Bay, Texas

The renowned custom home builder in the Texas Hill Country celebrates the completion of their stunning 4,000 square foot Italian farmhouse.

SPICEWOOD, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Riverbend Homes a second-generation family-owned custom home builder renowned for its exquisite craftsmanship and unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction, is thrilled to announce the completion of their latest project: a breathtaking Italian farmhouse in the private gated community of Horseshoe Bay. This 4,000-square-foot home exemplifies Riverbend Homes' dedication to exceptional craftsmanship and attention to detail.

“We are incredibly proud of this project,” said Mr. Ben Neely, Owner and Spokesperson for Riverbend Homes. “This home reflects our commitment to blending authentic Italian design with modern luxury, providing our clients with a unique and beautiful living space.”

A Masterpiece of Design and Craftsmanship

Inspired by authentic Italian farmhouses, this four-bedroom, four-bathroom home is a testament to Riverbend Homes' expertise and passion for custom home building. The property features:

• Imported Clay Tiles: Sourced directly from Italy, adding a genuine touch to the farmhouse aesthetic.

• Locally Sourced Masonry: Ensuring the highest quality and supporting local businesses.

• Over 1,000 Linear Feet of Ceiling Beams: Enhancing the rustic charm and structural integrity.

• 2,000 Square Feet of Porches: Perfect for enjoying the serene surroundings and beautiful Texas weather.

• Equestrian Ranch Backdrop: Offering picturesque views and a tranquil atmosphere.

• Nearly 2 Acres of Land: Providing ample space for privacy and outdoor activities.

Located in the scenic Texas Hill Country, the Italian farmhouse offers residents a blend of luxury and comfort in a private, gated community.

Riverbend Homes, a second-generation family-owned business, has been serving residents in Spicewood, Bee Cave, Briarcliff, Horseshoe Bay, Lake Travis, and the Texas Hill Country since 1996. The company's distinct approach to home building prioritizes clients' needs and desires, ensuring a seamless and enjoyable experience from start to finish.

Clients have consistently praised Riverbend Homes for their exceptional service and quality. Chad F., a satisfied customer, shared, "Ben was incredibly easy to work with. He is professional and consistently offers options to stay within your budget while also delivering a fantastic product. Five years prior we built with a track home builder and this was significantly better. He listened to our needs and was one of the only builders in the area to take on our project! The craftsmanship and quality of this home builder is head and shoulders above the rest. I would build again with Riverbend Homes and can recommend them without reservation."

Kenneth & Judy K., another delighted client, expressed their gratitude, stating, "Thank you so much for everything! It was a lucky day when we selected Riverbend Homes! Your work ethic and attention to detail are 2nd to none. We love our house and hope to have many years of fun and happiness. We wish you the best of everything and much success."

Luke N., a recent homeowner, commended Riverbend Homes' dedication, saying, "From start to finish, Ben had excellent attention to every aspect of our home while still maintaining a high level of craftsmanship. We were always kept up to date on our home's progress. So many people dread the process of building a new home, but Ben made it easy and fun to watch our designs come to life. We're so glad we trusted Riverbend Homes to build our new beautiful home."

"We believe that building a home should be a fun and rewarding experience," said Neely. "We work closely with our clients to ensure that their home is built to their exact specifications and that they are happy with the finished product."

Riverbend Homes is a member of the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) and the Texas Association of Builders (TAB). The company is also a certified builder with the Austin Energy Green Building Program.

For those interested in custom home building or remodeling the Texas Hill County, or the surrounding areas, call (512) 468-0240 or visit https://www.riverbend-homes.com/about. Stay updated with the company’s latest projects and insights by visiting the blog at https://www.riverbend-homes.com/blog.

###

About Riverbend Homes

Riverbend Homes is a second-generation family-owned business that has been designing and building beautiful custom homes in the Texas Hill Country since 1996.

Contact Details:

21413 Vista Estates Drive

Spicewood, TX 78669

United States

Notes to Editors:

For additional information, interviews, or high-resolution images, please contact Riverbend Homes at the provided phone number or website. This press release is intended to inform about the completion of the Italian farmhouse project and the company's ongoing dedication to quality home building in the Texas Hill Country.

End of Press Release.