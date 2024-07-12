Departments of Justice and Interior Host 2024 Tribal Justice, Safety and Wellness Summit

The Justice Department and the Department of the Interior convened this year’s Tribal Justice, Safety, and Wellness Summit from July 9 – 11. The three-day virtual event featured several key presentations and panels on public safety issues taught by nationally recognized subject matter experts working in American Indian and Alaska Native communities. Hundreds of federal, state, and Tribal law enforcement officials, prosecutors, advocates, court staff, victim/witness services staff, and Tribal leaders attended the Summit.

Attorney General Merrick B. Garland provided opening remarks. He reiterated the Department’s commitment to working with Tribal partners to ensure that Tribal communities feel safe. He also discussed the Department’s efforts to address, with our federal and Tribal law enforcement partners, the public safety challenges that Tribes face, including the disproportionately high rates of violence experienced by American Indians and Alaska Natives, the crisis of missing or murdered Indigenous persons, and the devastating impact of human trafficking and drug trafficking.

“Public safety in Tribal communities is a core priority for this Department”, said Attorney General Garland. “And partnerships between federal and Tribal law enforcement are among our greatest tools to meet the many challenges that Tribes face.”

To address the crisis of missing or murdered Indigenous persons and to help families get the justice and answers they deserve, last year the Department created the Missing or Murdered Indigenous Persons Regional Outreach Program, which places five attorneys and five coordinators in designated regions across the United States to aid in the prevention of and response to missing or murdered Indigenous persons.

Summit attendees participated in a variety of panels on public safety issues within four training tracks: resources, missing or murdered Indigenous persons (MMIP), criminal justice law enforcement and prosecution, and technology.

FBI Director Chris Wray also gave opening remarks at the Summit. “Protecting Native American communities has been a priority for the FBI since our organization was founded more than a century ago,” said Director Wray. “And we remain just as committed today as we were then to combatting criminal activity on Tribal land, supporting and protecting victims, and helping Indigenous communities heal and thrive.”

Director Wray also highlighted efforts to combat the unacceptably high levels of violence that Native Americans face. For example, the FBI added two more task forces over the past year as part of the FBI’s Safe Trails Task Forces initiative, which focuses on apprehending the most dangerous and violent criminal offenders in tribal communities. Wray also announced the surge of resources to tribal areas once again this summer for Operation Not Forgotten 2024.

The Summit included presentations on the untold legal history of the Osage murders, elder abuse, environmental justice, MMIP initiatives such as the development of Tribal community response plans, law enforcement responses to sexual assault and domestic violence, and technology initiatives, such as the Tribal Access Program, to support public safety in American Indian and Alaska Native communities.

The Justice Department is committed to addressing the persistent violence endured by Native American communities and bringing justice to victims and their families. The widely attended 2024 Tribal, Justice, Safety and Wellness Summit expanded the circle of partners and the knowledge needed to strengthen public safety, health, and wellness in Tribal communities across the country.