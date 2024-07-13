Deception Technology Market Likely to Boost Future Growth by 2030 : Smokescreen Technologies ,Guardicore, SpecterOps
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Deception Technology Market is expected to register a CAGR of 18.8% during the forecast period to 2030.
Stay up-to-date with Global Deception Technology Market Research offered by HTF MI. Check how key trends and emerging drivers are shaping this industry growth.”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HTF MI introduces new research on Deception Technology covering the micro level of analysis by competitors and key business segments. The Deception Technology explores a comprehensive study of various segments like opportunities, size, development, innovation, sales, and overall growth of major players. The research is carried out on primary and secondary statistics sources and it consists of both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the major key players profiled in the study are Attivo Networks (United States), TrapX Security (United States), Illusive Networks (United States), Smokescreen Technologies (India), Acalvio Technologies (United States), Cymmetria (Israel), Guardicore (United States), TopSpin Security (United States), Fidelis Cybersecurity (United States), SpecterOps (United States)
Deception Technology Market Overview
Sometimes cybersecurity threat actors themselves resort to deception. An example of this is when attackers recycle an IP address from another, lower-level threat actor, as in this example. This makes dangerous attackers look like a lower-priority, more common threat.
Market Trends:
• Complexity in implementing and managing deception technology
• The deployment of decoys generate false alarms, leading to operational disruptions and resource wastage if not properly managed
Market Drivers:
• Escalating cyber threats
• Increasing compliance requirements regulatory bodies worldwide
• Growing awareness of deception technology create opportunities for market growth and innovation
• Integration with existing security infrastructure and collaboration with other cybersecurity solutions
Highlighted of Deception Technology Market Segments and Sub-Segment:
Deception Technology Market by Key Players: Attivo Networks (United States), TrapX Security (United States), Illusive Networks (United States), Smokescreen Technologies (India), Acalvio Technologies (United States), Cymmetria (Israel), Guardicore (United States), TopSpin Security (United States), Fidelis Cybersecurity (United States), SpecterOps (United States)
Deception Technology Market by Types: On-Premises, Cloud-Based
Deception Technology Market by by Component :Deception Solutions, Deception Services
Basic Questions Answered
*who are the key market players in the Deception Technology Market?
*What are the regional growth trends and the leading revenue-generating regions for the Deception Technology Market?
*What are the major Segments by Types for Deception Technology
*What are the major applications of Deception Technology
*Which Deception Technology technologies will top the market in the next decade?
Table of Content
Chapter One: Industry Overview
Chapter Two: Major Segmentation (Classification, Application, etc.) Analysis
Chapter Three: Production Market Analysis
Chapter Four: Sales Market Analysis
Chapter Five: Consumption Market Analysis
Chapter Six: Production, Sales, and Consumption Market Comparison Analysis
Chapter Seven: Major Manufacturer's Production and Sales Market Comparison Analysis
Chapter Eight: Competition Analysis by Players
Chapter Nine: Marketing Channel Analysis
Chapter Ten: New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis
Chapter Eleven: Manufacturing Cost Analysis
Chapter Twelve: Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy, and Downstream Buyers
