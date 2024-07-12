Senate Resolution 314 Printer's Number 1826

PENNSYLVANIA, July 12 - businessmen to invest in Eastern and Central Europe by

purchasing General Banking & Trust Co., Ltd., in Budapest,

Hungary, which was the first Eastern-European bank to be

privatized since World War II; and

WHEREAS, Mr. Holtzman extended his humanitarian business

activities by entering into the retail optical and real estate

business in Prague, Czech Republic, further aiding in the

modernization of Eastern Europe; and

WHEREAS, Mr. Holtzman, a philanthropist, was honored as

"Humanist of the Year" by the Cardinal Cushing School and

Training Center in Boston, Massachusetts, and "Man of the Year"

by the B'nai B'rith Youth Services; and

WHEREAS, Mr. Holtzman served as National Finance Co-Chairman

for the Reagan-Bush Campaign and was appointed by former

President Reagan to the United States Department of Commerce's

Industry Policy Advisory Committee for trade policy matters; and

WHEREAS, As an advocate for free trade, Mr. Holtzman was

invited to advise the United States Senate Select Committee on

international business and other economic matters; and

WHEREAS, Mr. Holtzman passed away in Palm Beach, Florida, on

May 28, 2024, at 88 years of age; and

WHEREAS, Mr. Holtzman is survived by his wife of 67 years,

Evelyn (Torres) Holtzman, his three children: Marc Holtzman and

his wife Kristen, Steven Holtzman and his wife Qi, and Allison

Holtzman, as well as his 12 grandchildren and four great-

grandchildren; therefore be it

RESOLVED, That the Senate honor the life and achievements of

businessman, humanitarian and leader Seymour Holtzman and

express condolences on his passing.

