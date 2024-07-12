Senate Resolution 314 Printer's Number 1826
businessmen to invest in Eastern and Central Europe by
purchasing General Banking & Trust Co., Ltd., in Budapest,
Hungary, which was the first Eastern-European bank to be
privatized since World War II; and
WHEREAS, Mr. Holtzman extended his humanitarian business
activities by entering into the retail optical and real estate
business in Prague, Czech Republic, further aiding in the
modernization of Eastern Europe; and
WHEREAS, Mr. Holtzman, a philanthropist, was honored as
"Humanist of the Year" by the Cardinal Cushing School and
Training Center in Boston, Massachusetts, and "Man of the Year"
by the B'nai B'rith Youth Services; and
WHEREAS, Mr. Holtzman served as National Finance Co-Chairman
for the Reagan-Bush Campaign and was appointed by former
President Reagan to the United States Department of Commerce's
Industry Policy Advisory Committee for trade policy matters; and
WHEREAS, As an advocate for free trade, Mr. Holtzman was
invited to advise the United States Senate Select Committee on
international business and other economic matters; and
WHEREAS, Mr. Holtzman passed away in Palm Beach, Florida, on
May 28, 2024, at 88 years of age; and
WHEREAS, Mr. Holtzman is survived by his wife of 67 years,
Evelyn (Torres) Holtzman, his three children: Marc Holtzman and
his wife Kristen, Steven Holtzman and his wife Qi, and Allison
Holtzman, as well as his 12 grandchildren and four great-
grandchildren; therefore be it
RESOLVED, That the Senate honor the life and achievements of
businessman, humanitarian and leader Seymour Holtzman and
express condolences on his passing.
