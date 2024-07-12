Submit Release
News Search

There were 553 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,124 in the last 365 days.

Senate Resolution 315 Printer's Number 1827

PENNSYLVANIA, July 12 - PRINTER'S NO. 1827

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

315

Session of

2024

INTRODUCED BY HAYWOOD, HUGHES, TARTAGLIONE, STREET, SAVAL,

FONTANA, KEARNEY, SANTARSIERO, ROTHMAN, CAPPELLETTI, KANE,

COSTA, BREWSTER AND DILLON, JULY 12, 2024

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, JULY 12, 2024

A RESOLUTION

Recognizing July 2, 2024, as the 60th anniversary of the passage

of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

WHEREAS, The Civil Rights Act of 1964 ("The Act") was

proposed by President John F. Kennedy in June 1963,

approximately five months prior to President Kennedy's

assassination; and

WHEREAS, President Kennedy's successor, President Lyndon B.

Johnson, pushed the bill forward and signed it into law on July

2, 1964; and

WHEREAS, "The Act" is a landmark civil rights and labor law

that prohibits discrimination on the basis of race, color,

religion, sex and national origin at all places of public

accommodation, including restaurants, courthouses, parks,

theaters and hotels; and

WHEREAS, "The Act" bars employers and labor unions from

discriminating based on race, color, religion, sex and national

origin, protecting aggrieved workers with the establishment of

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

You just read:

Senate Resolution 315 Printer's Number 1827

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more