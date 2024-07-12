Senate Resolution 315 Printer's Number 1827

PENNSYLVANIA, July 12 - PRINTER'S NO. 1827

A RESOLUTION

Recognizing July 2, 2024, as the 60th anniversary of the passage

of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

WHEREAS, The Civil Rights Act of 1964 ("The Act") was

proposed by President John F. Kennedy in June 1963,

approximately five months prior to President Kennedy's

assassination; and

WHEREAS, President Kennedy's successor, President Lyndon B.

Johnson, pushed the bill forward and signed it into law on July

2, 1964; and

WHEREAS, "The Act" is a landmark civil rights and labor law

that prohibits discrimination on the basis of race, color,

religion, sex and national origin at all places of public

accommodation, including restaurants, courthouses, parks,

theaters and hotels; and

WHEREAS, "The Act" bars employers and labor unions from

discriminating based on race, color, religion, sex and national

origin, protecting aggrieved workers with the establishment of

