Senate Resolution 315 Printer's Number 1827
PENNSYLVANIA, July 12 - PRINTER'S NO. 1827
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
315
Session of
2024
INTRODUCED BY HAYWOOD, HUGHES, TARTAGLIONE, STREET, SAVAL,
FONTANA, KEARNEY, SANTARSIERO, ROTHMAN, CAPPELLETTI, KANE,
COSTA, BREWSTER AND DILLON, JULY 12, 2024
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, JULY 12, 2024
A RESOLUTION
Recognizing July 2, 2024, as the 60th anniversary of the passage
of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.
WHEREAS, The Civil Rights Act of 1964 ("The Act") was
proposed by President John F. Kennedy in June 1963,
approximately five months prior to President Kennedy's
assassination; and
WHEREAS, President Kennedy's successor, President Lyndon B.
Johnson, pushed the bill forward and signed it into law on July
2, 1964; and
WHEREAS, "The Act" is a landmark civil rights and labor law
that prohibits discrimination on the basis of race, color,
religion, sex and national origin at all places of public
accommodation, including restaurants, courthouses, parks,
theaters and hotels; and
WHEREAS, "The Act" bars employers and labor unions from
discriminating based on race, color, religion, sex and national
origin, protecting aggrieved workers with the establishment of
