Oasis Education Introduces Thrive Compass to Improve Student Outcomes and Reduce Counselor Workload
With Thrive Compass, schools can ensure students receive the right level of care at the right time, leading to improved outcomes and a brighter future.”GREENBSURG, PA, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oasis Education is breaking new ground with the announcement of Thrive Compass, a game-changing software designed to empower school counselors, teachers, and administrators to fully integrate and manage multi-tiered systems of support (MTSS) within their school districts.
— Jay Ostrowski, CEO of Oasis Education
Thrive Compass is more than just an early identification management system. It offers students a comprehensive spectrum of care options tailored to their needs, providing school counselors with the tools to effectively and efficiently address the needs of 21st-century students. This innovative software includes early identification, engagement, education, care coordination, and tailored interventions, featuring unique time-saving automation while retaining the personal touch of local school counselors.
Addressing a Growing Crisis
The inspiration for Thrive Compass stems from the urgent need to support school counselors facing overwhelming workloads and low engagement rates in existing mental health programs. According to the American School Counselor Association (ASCA), the average student-to-school counselor ratio is 385-to-1, far exceeding the recommended 250-to-1 ratio. Schools are grappling with increased mental health needs, higher acuity, shrinking budgets, and limited time to implement the ASCA National Model for School Counseling Programs.
“We focused first on improving student engagement and placing school counselors and teachers in the driver's seat,” says Dr. Matt Walsh, co-creator of Thrive Compass. “We wanted to remove the silos, empower those in contact with students, and integrate with mental health vendors. Thrive Compass is the first-of-its-kind, all-in-one school mental health software to achieve that.”
Innovative Features
Thrive Compass is a data-driven software that systematically screens, identifies, and triages students, directing them to appropriate levels of care. This early identification approach includes both manual and automated care coordination, integrating a school’s MTSS and increasing student support options. Currently, Thrive Compass offers ten unique types of supports and interventions. The software places full control in the hands of local counselors and integrates with contracted mental health service vendors.
“Thrive Compass enables affordable mental health care for any size school, capable of managing services for both small and large schools,” says Jay Ostrowski, CEO of Oasis Education and co-creator of Thrive Compass.
Vendor Integration and Policy Customization
In a bold move, Oasis Education decided to use their software to route to competitors of their parent company. “We recognized that many schools in long-term contracts with competitors would want to use Thrive Compass to improve engagement and better match students with the right level of services for individual needs,” Ostrowski explains. Schools can also contract with Oasis to fill in care gaps with affordable packages. Additionally, SIS data can be integrated for risk surveillance using attendance, grade, and incidence data.
Thrive Compass is tailored to local school, district, and state policies, providing seven key workflows for care coordination and evidence-based, age-appropriate mental health education on topics like growth mindset and resilience in multiple languages. Administrators will have aggregate visibility of the school’s mental health, student engagement, and the usage of interventions.
Budget-Friendly Solutions
“With limited budgets, schools often can’t afford a full spectrum of outsourced services,” says Ostrowski. According to the Thrive Compass website, the software empowers schools to use different combinations of resources that fit their specific needs, allowing for better allocation of resources and ensuring students receive the appropriate level of care without necessitating long-term therapy for every student. “We’re excited to empower schools to efficiently, effectively, and affordably manage a greater number of student mental health needs,” Ostrowski adds. Thrive Compass offers customizable tools for counselors and teachers to use in mental health training, triage, and treatment.
Learn More
To learn how Thrive Compass can help your school or school district, visit https://thrivecompass360.com.
About Oasis Education
Oasis Education is a leading provider of mental health solutions for K-12 and higher education institutions. Oasis empowers educational communities by offering evidence-based comprehensive mental health support through strategic integration with counseling centers.
For more information about Oasis Education and its mental health solutions, please visit Oasis Education.
