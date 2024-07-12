PISLM Initiates Regional Response Post Beryl

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA, JULY 12, 2024- As part of the Caribbean Small Island

Developing States (CSIDS) multicounty soil management initiative for Integrated Landscape Restoration and climate-resilient food systems (SOILCARE), Phase 1 project, the Partnership Initiative for Sustainable Land Management (PISLM) is working with regional member states that have been devastated by Hurricane Beryl’s passage to develop appropriate response interventions.

The project countries impacted by Hurricane Beryl were Grenada (including Carriacou and Petite Martinique), Barbados, Jamaica, and St. Lucia. They were identified as priority countries during a strategic Post Beryl Disaster Response Meeting which was convened on Monday, July 8, 2024.

The objective of this meeting was to evaluate the current situation and assess ongoing projects (Integrated Landscape Management Project (Carriacou) and SOILCARE Project’s intervention sites in Grenada (Chambord) and St. Lucia), capacity to provide support under their various components.

PISLM staff and various stakeholders from the affected countries provided updates on impacts and formulated a robust response to the land and soil challenges exacerbated by the hurricane’s passage.

One outcome from the meeting was PISLM setting up a ‘Hurricane Response Team’ that will look at aligning resources to facilitate effective land and soil management as part of the recovery efforts because, as we intensify efforts to address and reduce the vulnerabilities exposed by this Climate Change driven disaster.

The organization’s response strategy will also focus on critical areas including an assessment of the damage caused by Beryl-particularly related to soil erosion, land degradation and soil health.

Additionally, PISLM will utilize existing projects and identify opportunities to ensure an effective response.

PISLM will also be collaborating with various stakeholders to strengthen partnerships with local governments, non-governmental organisations and community groups to tackle the challenges presented by the passage of Hurricane Beryl.