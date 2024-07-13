Colorado state health officials identify possible cases of avian flu in Colorado poultry workers

The risk to the public remains low; all cases had direct contact with infected animals

Denver (July 12, 2024) — The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, in coordination with the Colorado Department of Agriculture and State Emergency Operations Center, has identified three presumptive positive cases of avian influenza in workers responding to the avian flu outbreak at a commercial egg layer operation. CDPHE’s State Public Health Laboratory sent the specimens generating the preliminary results to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for confirmatory testing. The workers were culling poultry at a farm in northeast Colorado and exhibited mild symptoms, including conjunctivitis (pink eye) and common respiratory infection symptoms. None of the individuals were hospitalized.

State public health officials have collected additional samples from symptomatic workers, which will be tested this weekend. State epidemiologists suspect the poultry workers’ cases are a result of working directly with infected poultry. The investigation is ongoing with support from CDC. On July 3, CDPHE identified a case of avian flu in a Colorado dairy worker.

It is safe to eat properly handled and cooked poultry products. The proper handling and cooking of poultry, meat, and eggs kills bacteria and viruses, including avian flu viruses.

If you work with dairy cows or poultry that may have avian flu and you start to feel sick, seek medical care or call CDPHE at 303-692-2700 (after normal business hours: 303-370-9395). The Department can help you get a flu test and medicine if needed. More information about avian flu in humans is available at cdphe.colorado.gov/animal-related-diseases/hpai-h5n1.

