Seth Godin to Headline 2nd Annual Social Work Wealth Conference in NY, NY on October 10 & 11, 2024

Seth Godin to Headline the 2nd Annual Social Work Wealth Conference in NY, NY on October 10 & 11, 2024, with the theme "Igniting Action Toward Wealth & Impact"
This is the event I wish had existed when I was a younger professional. It’s all about boosting our wealth – and, in turn, our clients’ – so we can keep crushing at what we do best—making a difference”MOUNT VERNON, NY, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Social Work Wealth Conference is back for its second year, and this time it's bigger and better than ever. The conference, which aims to empower and educate professionals in the social work and social impact sectors, will take place on October 10 and 11, 2024 in New York City. The theme for this year's event is "Igniting Action Toward Wealth & Impact," and will feature a hybrid format with tailor-made learning tracks spanning entrepreneurship, investing, innovation, career development, generational wealth building, and financial wellness.
— Eva Forde, Conference Founder
One highlight of the conference will be a keynote address by renowned author, entrepreneur, and marketing expert Seth Godin. Godin, who has written over 20 bestselling books and is a highly sought-after speaker, will share his insights on how to create impact with a financial return. His keynote speech is expected to inspire and motivate attendees to take action toward achieving their financial goals and drive positive change in their own lives and the lives of others.
The Social Work Wealth Conference is led by social work professional Eva Forde and brings together several leaders from the Financial Social Work sector. After seeing the need for greater financial literacy among social workers and the desire for informed conversations about money, they decided to create an event that would bridge the gap and provide valuable knowledge and tools for financial success. The conference will feature a diverse lineup of speakers, including experts in finance, entrepreneurship, and social impact, as well as successful social workers who have achieved financial success while making a difference in their arenas of practice.
"We are thrilled to have Seth Godin as our keynote speaker for this year's conference," said Forde. "His innovative thinking and passion for making a difference align perfectly with our mission to empower social workers to build wealth and create positive change. We are also excited to offer a hybrid format this year, allowing attendees to participate in-person or virtually, making the event accessible to a wider audience. We believe this conference will be a game-changer for social workers and those in the social impact sector, and we can't wait to see the impact it will have on their lives and causes they care about."
The Social Work Wealth Conference is open to all social workers, social impact professionals, and individuals interested in gaining the tools to boost their financial IQ and impact. Registration for the Social Work Wealth Conference is now open, and early bird tickets are available until September 1, 2024. Interested individuals can register on the conference website at https://socialworkwealthconference.com. Don't miss this opportunity to learn from industry experts, network with like-minded professionals, and take the first step toward achieving financial success. Join the conversation and be a part of the movement towards financial empowerment and social change.
