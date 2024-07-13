Submit Release
Office of the Governor – News Release – Fourteenth Emergency Proclamation Relating to Wildfires

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
July 12, 2024 

FOURTEENTH EMERGENCY PROCLAMATION ISSUED RELATING TO WILDFIRES

Amended EP to Aid Wildfires on the Island of Kauaʻi

HONOLULU — In response to two wildfires that ignited in west Kauaʻi on July 11, 2024, Lieutenant Governor Sylvia Luke, serving as Acting Governor, signed an Emergency Proclamation (EP) today at 1:33 p.m.

This fourteenth proclamation is a supplement to the Emergency Proclamation issued on August 9, 2023, relating to the Lahaina, Kula, and Kohala wildfires.

This proclamation authorizes the Adjutant General to activate the Hawai‘i National Guard to deploy state resources, as needed, to aid in fire suppression and protect public health and safety, property, and natural resources.

It also suspends laws that might impede or delay the execution of emergency functions.

A copy of the executed EP is linked and is posted on the Emergency Proclamations page on the Governor’s website.

Media Contact:

Erika Engle

Press Secretary

Office of the Governor, State of Hawai‘i

Office: 808-586-0120

Email: [email protected]

Makana McClellan

Director of Communications

Office of the Governor, State of Hawaiʻi

Cell: 808-265-0083

Email: [email protected]

Shari Nishijima

Communications Director

Office of the Lieutenant Governor, State of Hawai‘i

Cell: 808-978-0867

Email: [email protected]

