Office of the Governor – News Release – Fourteenth Emergency Proclamation Relating to Wildfires
JOSH GREEN, M.D.
GOVERNOR
KE KIAʻĀINA
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
July 12, 2024
FOURTEENTH EMERGENCY PROCLAMATION ISSUED RELATING TO WILDFIRES
Amended EP to Aid Wildfires on the Island of Kauaʻi
HONOLULU — In response to two wildfires that ignited in west Kauaʻi on July 11, 2024, Lieutenant Governor Sylvia Luke, serving as Acting Governor, signed an Emergency Proclamation (EP) today at 1:33 p.m.
This fourteenth proclamation is a supplement to the Emergency Proclamation issued on August 9, 2023, relating to the Lahaina, Kula, and Kohala wildfires.
This proclamation authorizes the Adjutant General to activate the Hawai‘i National Guard to deploy state resources, as needed, to aid in fire suppression and protect public health and safety, property, and natural resources.
It also suspends laws that might impede or delay the execution of emergency functions.
A copy of the executed EP is linked and is posted on the Emergency Proclamations page on the Governor’s website.
# # #
Media Contact:
Erika Engle
Press Secretary
Office of the Governor, State of Hawai‘i
Office: 808-586-0120
Email: [email protected]
Makana McClellan
Director of Communications
Office of the Governor, State of Hawaiʻi
Cell: 808-265-0083
Email: [email protected]
Shari Nishijima
Communications Director
Office of the Lieutenant Governor, State of Hawai‘i
Cell: 808-978-0867
Email: [email protected]