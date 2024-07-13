Office of the Governor – News Release – Emergency Proclamation Issued Relating to Kaua‘i Helicopter Crash

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

July 12, 2024

EMERGENCY PROCLAMATION ISSUED RELATING TO KAUAʻI HELICOPTER CRASH

HONOLULU — To aid in the search and recovery of a helicopter that crashed on July 11 in waters about a quarter mile offshore, fronting the Hanakoa Valley along Nā Pali Coast on Thursday, Lieutenant Governor Sylvia Luke, serving as Acting Governor, signed an Emergency Proclamation (EP) today at 11:43 a.m.

As of Thursday at 2:25 p.m., one person was recovered and pronounced dead, with two other passengers still missing.

Acting Governor Luke provided the following statement regarding the accident, “We extend our deepest condolences to the loved ones of those involved in this terrible incident. As search and rescue operations continue, the state stands fully prepared to work in tandem with the County of Kauaʻi and our federal partners. We thank all responders and agency partners for their assistance during this difficult time.”

This proclamation authorizes the Adjutant General to activate the Hawai‘i National Guard to deploy state resources such as aviation assets as needed to respond to the crash and to maintain public health and safety in the County of Kauaʻi.

It also suspends laws that might impede or delay the execution of emergency functions.

In response to the EP, County of Kauaʻi Mayor Derek S. K. Kawakami said, “Mahalo to Acting Governor Sylvia Luke and all of our partnering state agencies for their assistance during the ongoing search and recovery efforts here on Kaua‘i in response to this devastating incident.”

A copy of the executed EP is linked and will be posted on the Emergency Proclamations page on the Governor’s website.

