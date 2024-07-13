NEWS RELEASE – LISA VARES APPOINTED TO THE HAWAIʻI ADVISORY COUNCIL ON EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT

DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE

KA ʻOIHANA PILI KAUA

HAWAI‘I EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT AGENCY

KEʻENA HOʻOMALU PŌULIA O HAWAIʻI

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

MAJOR GENERAL KENNETH S. HARA

DIRECTOR OF EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT

LUNA HOʻOMALU PŌULIA

JAMES DS. BARROS

ADMINISTRATOR OF EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT

KAHU HOʻOMALU PŌULIA

LISA VARES APPOINTED TO THE HAWAIʻI ADVISORY COUNCIL ON EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

July 12, 2024

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Advisory Council on Emergency Management is proud to announce the appointment of Lisa Vares as its newest member. Nominated by Governor Josh Green, M.D., and confirmed by the state Senate Committee on Public Safety and Intergovernmental and Military Affairs, Vares brings a wealth of experience and dedication to the council at a crucial time for the county of Maui.

Vares’ journey in emergency management has been marked by significant roles and contributions. During her tenure working with the Maui Emergency Management Agency (MEMA), Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency (HI-EMA), and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in Maui’s Emergency Operations Center (EOC) following the Lahaina wildfires, she developed a comprehensive Resource List for the MEMA Logistics Division. This list was later implemented and expanded by Cal Fire for its Logistics Standard Operating Procedures (SOP).

Vares’ passion and dedication to emergency management thrived into a profound mission: delivering crucial support in both the preparation for and response to statewide emergencies on an organizational scale. During her tenure as Chair of the Maui County Fire and Public Safety Commission, which culminated on March 21, 2024, she exemplified essential qualities such as communication, diplomacy, teamwork and resourcefulness. These attributes have consistently been invaluable during her public service and in times when the Emergency Operations Center was activated.

“I am deeply honored to be entrusted with this important position at such a pivotal time in our county and state’s need,” said Vares. “The individuals and teams who prepare for and respond to large-scale emergencies can mean the difference between the success and failure of an event response. I am committed to leveraging my experience and skills to serve our community effectively.”

The Hawaiʻi Advisory Council on Emergency Management looks forward to the valuable insights and leadership that Vares will bring to the table, enhancing the state’s preparedness and response efforts.

