Governor Newsom announces appointments 7.12.24

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Yuting “Yvonne” Chi, of Oakland, has been appointed Deputy Secretary of Environmental Justice and Equity at the California Environmental Protection Agency. Chi has been a Deputy Attorney General in the Bureau of Environmental Justice at the California Department of Justice since 2019. She was an Attorney at Earthjustice from 2016 to 2019. Chi served as a Law Clerk for Justice Daniel E. Winfree at the Alaska Supreme Court from 2015 to 2016. She earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Evolutionary Biology and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science from the University of California, Los Angeles and a Juris Doctor degree from the University of California, Berkeley School of Law. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $175,104. Chi is a Democrat.

Nicole “Sabine” Talaugon, of Sacramento, has been appointed Deputy Secretary of Intergovernmental Relations at the California Environmental Protection Agency. Talaugon has been Lead Program Officer at the First Nations Development Institute since 2024 and was a Program Officer there from 2023 to 2024. Talaugon served in several roles at California State Parks from 2020 to 2023, including Tribal Affairs Program Manager and Tribal Affairs Program Analyst. She was a Non-Profit Consultant at Iwex Consulting from 2016 to 2021. Talaugon was an Analyst for Third Plateau Social Impact Strategies from 2019 to 2020. She was a Graduate Student Researcher at the University of California, Davis from 2018 to 2019. Talaugon held multiple roles at the California Consortium for Urban Indian Health from 2013 to 2016, including Director of Programs and Evaluation and Community Programs Manager. She earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Public Policy and a Master of Public Policy degree from Mills College at Northeastern University. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $175,104. Talaugon is a Democrat.

Robin Christensen, of Sacramento, has been appointed Deputy Director of the Safer Products and Workplaces Program at the California Department of Toxic Substance Control. Christensen has been Chief of the Substance and Addiction Prevention Branch at the California Department of Public Health since 2020. She was Chief of the Biomonitoring Investigations and Outreach Unit at the California Department of Public Health from 2017 to 2020. Christensen was a Project Coordinator at Sequoia Foundation from 2009 to 2010. She was a Project Manager and Project Specialist at Transforming Communities: Technical Assistance, Training, and Resource Center from 2006 to 2009. Christensen earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in English from Michigan State University and a Master of Sciences degree in Public Health from Harvard University. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $180,004. Christensen is a Democrat.

Rajesh Veera, of Pleasanton, has been appointed Principal Analytics Engineer at the Office of Data and Innovation. Veera has been Owner at AnalyticsFactoryLLC since 2023. He was a Senior Data Engineer at Nervo Corp from 2020 to 2024. Veera was a Data Engineer at Shutterfly from 2015 to 2019. He was a Data Analyst Consultant at Wells Fargo from 2014 to 2015. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science and Information Technology from DVR College of Engineering and Technology and a Master of Science degree in Computer Science from Northwestern Polytechnic University. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $156,000. Veera is not registered to vote.

Jana Sanford-Miller, of Elk Grove, has been appointed Communications and External Affairs Director at the Board of State and Community Corrections. Sanford-Miller has been Acting Deputy Director of the Office of Research at the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation since 2023, where she was previously Chief Risk Officer from 2019 to 2023 and Assistant Chief of the Office of Training and Professional Development from 2014 to 2019. She was Senior Communications Advisor at the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services from 2009 to 2014. Sanford-Miller was a Lecturer in the Department of Communication Studies at California State University, Stanislaus from 1998 to 2009. She was a Field Representative and Legislative Aide in the Office of Assemblymember Dennis Cardoza from 1996 to 2000. Sanford-Miller earned a Master of Arts degree in Interdisciplinary Studies: Communication Education and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Organizational Communications from California State University, Stanislaus. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $145,224. Sanford-Miller is a Democrat.



Christina Corpus, of San Bruno, has been appointed to the Board of State and Community Corrections. Corpus has served as Sheriff of San Mateo County since 2023. She was Millbrae Police Chief from 2022 to 2023. Corpus was Headquarters Patrol Captain for the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office from 2018 to 2022, where she served in several positions from 2002 to 2018, including Corrections Lieutenant, Corrections Sergeant, Deputy Sheriff and Correctional Officer. Corpus was a Child Support Officer II for the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office from 1995 to 2002. Corpus earned a Master of Science degree in Law Enforcement and Public Safety Leadership from the University of San Diego and a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice and Law Enforcement Administration from the Union Institute and University. This position requires Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Corpus is a Democrat.

David “Dave” Sorem, of Rossmoor, has been appointed to the Underground Facilities Safe Excavation Board. Sorem has been President at Mike Bubalo Construction since 2000. He was a Project Engineer and Manager at Steve Bablo Construction from 1992 to 1999. Sorem was Section Head of the Design Division at the Los Angeles County Flood Control District from 1982 to 1992. He is a member of the American Society of Civil Engineers. Sorem earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from North Dakota State University. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Sorem is a Republican.