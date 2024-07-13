WIC Celebrates 50th Anniversary with State Park Events and Food Package Updates

For Immediate Release: July 12, 2024

WIC Celebrates its 50th Anniversary with State Park Events and Food Package Updates

WATERBURY, VT – For 50 years, the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children — better known as WIC — has been a cornerstone in promoting the health and well-being of millions of young children, parents and families throughout the United States. To celebrate this milestone, Vermont WIC and Vermont Parks Forever are hosting a series of events and activities at several state parks.

Established in 1974, WIC provides income-eligible families and individuals with nutrition education, breast/chestfeeding support, and access to healthy foods needed for positive family and child health outcomes. During this 50th year, WIC will roll out updates to its food packages to better meet the nutritional needs of participants.

The Vermont WIC Program, a vital part of the Department of Health, serves over 11,000 people statewide. Through 12 local health offices and 49 WIC clinics, our team of 100 staff members, including 14 breastfeeding peer counselors, works to ensure healthy pregnancies and birth outcomes. We provide essential support, guidance, and education to promote the healthy growth and development of Vermont's infants and children.

WIC Families are invited to attend the anniversary celebrations and enjoy our state parks, connect with other families, talk with our WIC staff, learn more about food package updates, and participate in nutrition education activities.

Vermont WIC Celebrations:

Crystal Lake State Park – Saturday, July 13, 10:00 am to 2:00 pm

Boulder Beach State Park – Saturday, July 27, 10:00 am to Noon (NOTE: Boulder State Park is currently closed due to the recent flooding. We expect it will reopen in time for the event)

Branbury State Park – Wednesday, July 31, 11:00 am to 1:00 pm

Brighton State Park – Friday, August 9, 10:00 am to 2:00 pm

Earlier events were held in June at Lake Carmi and Silver Lake State Park.

For more information about the 50th Anniversary events, visit HealthVermont.gov/Family/WIC/wic-nutrition#WIC50th

To learn more about WIC services and eligibility, call 802-863-7200 or visit HealthVermont.gov/WIC.

About WIC

The Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) is administered at the Federal level by the Food and Nutrition Service of the U.S. Department of Agriculture. WIC was established in 1974 to provide nutrition education, supplemental foods, breast/chestfeeding support, and healthcare referrals for eligible pregnant and postpartum individuals, infants, and children up to age five.

About the Department of Health

We have been the state's public health agency for more than 130 years, working every day to protect and promote the health of Vermonters.

