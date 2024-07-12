PHILIPPINES, July 12 - Press Release

July 12, 2024 Robin to File Anti-Political Dynasty Bill Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla is set to file this coming week an anti-political dynasty bill, amid mounting calls for an enabling law to implement the Constitution's provisions against such dynasties. Padilla said this is in response to petitions and other pleadings asking the Supreme Court to compel Congress to pass laws related to political dynasties. "Tulad ng sinabi ko sa pagdinig ng Committee on Constitutional Amendments and Revision of Codes noong Hunyo, ako ay naniniwala sa 1987 Constitution, nguni't nabigo tayong magpasa ng enabling law para rito (As I said in the hearing of the Senate Committee on Constitutional Amendments and Revision of Codes last June, I believe in the 1987 Constitution. But we must pass an enabling law for its anti-dynasty provision)," he said. "Hindi pa huli para silipin natin kung saan nagkulang ang ating henerasyon (It is not too late for us to find where our generation went wrong in this regard)," he added. He said that after filing the bill, he plans to have the Senate Committee on Constitutional Amendments and Revision of Codes, which he chairs, to hold hearings on the matter. During the June 25 hearing, Ricardo Penson, chairman of Consumer Protection Advocacy Group, Inc. (CPAG), noted that as early as in the 1990s, 60 percent of Congress were from political dynasties. Now, he said this has gone to as high as 92 percent. He said this would render futile a constitutional convention "if 92 percent will be running as delegates" to the convention. For his part, Christian Monsod - one of the framers of the 1987 Constitution - urged Congress to prioritize the passage of an anti-dynasty law instead of moves to amend the Charter. He cited the worsening effects of entrenched political dynasties. Monsod was quoted in reports as saying that real change cannot happen "until we strike at the roots" of the system. Sen. Robin, Maghahain ng Anti-Political Dynasty Bill Maghahain sa darating na linggo si Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla ng anti-political dynasty bill, matapos manawagan ang ilang grupo sa pagpapatupad ng probisyon ng Saligang Batas laban sa ganoong dynasty. Ani Padilla, ito ay tugon sa mga petisyon at pleadings na nananawagan sa Korte Suprema para atasan ang Kongreso na magpasa ng enabling law laban sa political dynasties. "Tulad ng sinabi ko sa pagdinig ng Committee on Constitutional Amendments and Revision of Codes noong Hunyo, ako ay naniniwala sa 1987 Constitution, nguni't nabigo tayong magpasa ng enabling law para rito," ani Padilla, na tagapangulo ng nasabing komite. "Hindi pa huli para silipin natin kung saan nagkulang ang ating henerasyon," dagdag niya. Ayon kay Padilla, matapos niyang ihain ang kanyang panukalang batas, balak niya itong talakayin sa Senate Committee on Constitutional Amendments and Revision of Codes. Noong pagdinig noong Hunyo, iginiit ni Ricardo Penson, chairman ng Consumer Protection Advocacy Group, Inc. (CPAG), na noon pang 1990s, 60 porsyento na ng Kongreso ay galing sa political dynasties. Ngayon, aniya, lumobo na ito sa 92 porsyento. Dahil dito, maaaring mabigo ang pagbago sa Saligang Batas sa pamamagitan ng constitutional convention "if 92 percent will be running as delegates" sa convention. Ayon naman kay Christian Monsod - isa sa mga tagapagbalangkas sa 1987 Constitution - dapat unahin ng Kongreso ang pagpasa ng anti-dynasty law sa halip na amyendahan ang Saligang Batas. Nagbabala siya sa masamang epekto ng political dynasties. Ayon sa mga ulat, iginiit ni Monsod na hindi mangyayari ang tunay na pagbabago hangga't hindi tinutugunan ang ugat ng sistema.