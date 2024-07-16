Revolution Prep Awarded on TIME’s list of the World’s Top EdTech Companies 2024 List
EINPresswire.com/ -- Revolution Prep has been awarded in the inaugural edition of the World’s Top EdTech Companies 2024. This prestigious award is presented by TIME and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The awards list was announced on April 17th, 2024, and can be viewed on Time.com.
The World’s Top EdTech Companies 2024 list recognizes companies primarily focusing on developing and providing educational technologies, products, or services.
In support of the research, data was gathered from company applications, annual reports, media monitoring, and other public sources. Additionally, Statista worked with specialized data partners, HolonIQ and LexisNexis PatentSight to further strengthen the data quality.
The ranking is built on the research and analysis of over 7,000 companies across two dimensions:
1. Financial Strength: Revenue, funding data, and company disclosures were analyzed.
2. Industry impact: Analyzed quality and impact of product or service portfolio, and the quality and value of the company’s intellectual property.
Companies received scores in each of these dimensions, which are then combined into an overall score. 250 companies with the highest scores that have demonstrated an extraordinary impact on the industry and strong financial performance were awarded.
Based on the results of the study, Revolution Prep is ecstatic to be recognized on TIME’s list of the World’s Top EdTech Companies 2024.
Statista publishes hundreds of worldwide industry rankings and company listings with high-profile media partners. This research and analysis service is based on the success of statista.com, the leading data and business intelligence portal that provides statistics, relevant business data, and various market and consumer studies and surveys.
“I’m thrilled that this team has not only been recognized for their hard work, but also for the ambitious goals they’ve reached. Our students’ results improve more significantly and more rapidly than with other companies because we hire and train the most passionate and knowledgeable tutors, then pair them with best-in-class proprietary technology that amplifies their results. Essentially, we hire wicked smart people and then give them awesome tools,” celebrated Revolution Prep CEO, Ryan Kiick. “To be among the top 100 companies in the world creating better learners is a great honor, and we look forward to climbing even higher next year.”
Lisa Kolibar
