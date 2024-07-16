ETAP Sets New Milestone with ETAP 2024 Release
ETAP 2024 marks a significant advance in power system analysis and design, with enhanced functionality, the new Electric Copilot™ & a reimagined user experience
We are thrilled to introduce ETAP 2024, which embodies our commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction.”IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ETAP®, a global leader in software solutions for electrical systems, announces the release of ETAP 2024, the latest version of ETAP’s flagship electrical design, analysis, operation, and maintenance software.
With a focus on enhanced functionality, introduction of new features such as Electric Copilot™, and the reimagined user experience, ETAP 2024 represents a significant leap forward in power system analysis and design.
Key Features of ETAP 2024:
** Advanced power simulation & analysis for deeper insights and informed decisions
** Streamlined user interface for improved workflow featuring the new ETAP PowerRibbon™
** Integration of cutting-edge technologies like AI for enhanced performance
** Enhanced functionalities for renewables design and integration
** Expanded library of components and models
ETAP 2024 is designed to empower engineers, planners, and operators with the tools they need to tackle complex challenges in power system design, operation, and maintenance.
"We are thrilled to introduce ETAP 2024, which embodies our commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction. This release underscores our unwavering commitment to innovation and sustainability, empowering our users to drive meaningful change and shape a future of resilient, efficient, safe, compliant, and sustainable energy systems." said Tanuj Khandelwal, the CEO of ETAP.
What sets ETAP 2024 apart is its impressive array of integrated power analysis modules, model-driven automation, and situationally intelligent operations solutions. With a renewed focus on simplicity and usability, the software presents a fresh, intuitive interface, ensuring an elevated user experience.
ETAP 2024 Highlights:
Ensure ongoing safety through informed decision-making
* Auto-Evaluation Cable Let-Through Energy
* Protective Device Sequence-of-Operation
* Thermal & Shock Protection Calculation AS/NZS 3000
* Lightning Risk Assessment IEC 62305-2
* Cable Sizing based on MCCB Let-Through Energy
* Transient DC Arc Flash Simulation using IEC 61660
Maximize power system reliability
* AC Control Circuit Diagram Simulation of AC Single Phase in Control Panels
* Unbalanced Network Frequency Scan Harmonic Resonance Identification & Analysis
Maximize operational efficiency
* Modern Ribbon User Experience
* Electric Copilot™ Natural Language Search
* DC Arc Flash Stokes & Oppenlander, DGUV-I 203-077 Methods
* Passive Filter Sizing
* Autotransformers 2W & 3W Voltage Regulation Modelling
* Unified Dynamics & Protection Simulation of Protective Devices in Transient Stability
* Network Project Management Improved Performance & Optimizations
* Digital Twin Live Updates & New Elements for Renewables & Other Energy Systems
Simplify and maintain regulatory compliance
* Current Limiting Curves
* Engineering Library 20,000+ New Models Added
* Arc Flash NFPA 70E–2024, CSA Z462-2024
* Ground Grid EN 50522
* Harmonic Analysis for Inverter-based Resources
* ETAP License Manager Cybersecurity Updates
Quickly integrate fast and accurate renewables
* Sustainability Analysis & Reports for Electrical Network Operations
* Feeder Hosting Capacity Simulation & Analysis
* Techno-Economic Analysis of Electrical Power Systems
* Grid Code Interconnection Automated Analysis
* DC Capacitor Modelling & Simulation
* Grid Interactive Smart Inverter Power Factor Control Modes
* Transient Stability Grid Code Analysis
* Alkaline Electrolyzer Dynamic Model
ETAP 2024 is available for download from ETAP Help Center. New customers and users with lapsed licenses should contact sales@etap.com for more information and pricing or request an online quote at etap.com/pricing.
For more information and updates, visit our website at etap.com
