Statement by Premier King on PEI Pride Festival 2024

CANADA, July 12 - Hon. Dennis King, Premier of Prince Edward Island, issued the following statement on the PEI Pride Festival 2024:

“The PEI Pride Festival, organized by Pride PEI, begins today and gives all of us the chance to celebrate the Island’s 2SLGBTQIA+ community. It is a powerful celebration of the progress we've made towards equality and a reminder of the importance of our ongoing work to create a province where everyone can thrive, regardless of their sexual orientation or gender identity.

During the Festival, Islanders are invited to participate in various activities and events throughout the province, which will celebrate the richness and diversity of the 2SLGBTQIA+ community.

I encourage all Islanders to participate in the PEI Pride Festival and learn more about the 2SLGBTQIA+ community and history.”