Copenhagen to Host the Prestigious European Hotel Awards 2024
Celebrating excellence in European hospitality, the awards highlight top hotels and managers, hosted at Copenhagen's iconic Radisson Collection Royal Hotel.COPENHAGEN, DENMARK, July 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The crème de la crème of the European hospitality industry will gather early this autumn at the iconic Radisson Collection Royal Hotel in Copenhagen for the highly anticipated European Hotel Awards 2024. This illustrious event, set to be one of the most significant in the hospitality calendar, promises to celebrate excellence and innovation within the industry.
Event Details:
Date: Early Autumn 2024
Venue: Radisson Collection Royal Hotel, Copenhagen
Celebrating Excellence in Hospitality
The European Hotel Awards 2024 is dedicated to recognizing and honoring the best hotels and general managers across Europe. This year’s ceremony is set against the elegant backdrop of the Radisson Collection Royal Hotel, a symbol of sophistication and modern design, making it the perfect venue for an event of such prestige.
Michel Stalport, President of the European Hotel Awards 2024 Committee, expressed his excitement about this year’s event, stating, "The European Hotel Awards 2024 will be a great vintage with high-quality winners and some of the best in Europe." His words reflect the anticipation and high standards associated with these awards, promising an evening that will highlight the pinnacle of European hospitality.
A Gathering of the Hospitality Elite
This year’s awards will see the gathering of the Gotha of the European hospitality industry. From celebrated hoteliers to visionary general managers, the event will host key players who have significantly contributed to the industry’s growth and excellence. It’s an opportunity for networking, sharing best practices, and celebrating the achievements of peers in a highly competitive field.
Highlighting the Best Hotels and Managers
The European Hotel Awards are renowned for their rigorous selection process, ensuring that only the most deserving candidates receive recognition. Categories include:
Best Luxury Hotel
Best Boutique Hotel
Best Resort Hotel
Best General Manager
General Manager of the Year
Historic Hotel of the Year
Iconic Hotel of the Year
Legend Hotel of the Year
Corporate F&B of the Year
Green Award Hotel of the Year (for sustainability)
Lifetime Achievement Award
Art of Hospitality Award
Chef of Hotel Restaurant Award
Each category aims to acknowledge hotels and managers who have demonstrated outstanding service, innovation, and dedication to their guests. The awards are not just a testament to the winners’ hard work but also serve as a benchmark for the industry.
Michel Stalport's Vision
Under the leadership of Michel Stalport, the European Hotel Awards have continued to grow in stature and significance. Stalport's vision for the 2024 awards is one of inclusivity and excellence, ensuring that the awards recognize both established giants of the industry and emerging talents. His commitment to maintaining the highest standards ensures that the awards remain a true reflection of the best in European hospitality.
Words from Radisson Collection Royal Copenhagen General Manager
Niklas Jonsson, General Manager of the Radisson Collection Royal Copenhagen, shared his enthusiasm for hosting the event: "We are honored to welcome this prestigious event to our city of Copenhagen and our historic Radisson hotel. Our hotel is the world's first design hotel and the only hotel by renowned designer and architect Arne Jacobsen, making it the true home of Danish modernism. It's a privilege to host an event that celebrates the finest in European hospitality in a setting that embodies design excellence and innovation."
Why Copenhagen?
Copenhagen is a city known for its rich history, vibrant culture, and commitment to sustainability—attributes that align perfectly with the values of the European Hotel Awards. The Radisson Collection Royal Hotel, with its timeless elegance and impeccable service, provides an ideal setting for the event. Guests will not only enjoy the awards ceremony but also the opportunity to explore one of Europe's most enchanting cities.
Anticipation and Excitement
As the date approaches, the excitement surrounding the European Hotel Awards 2024 continues to build. Nominees are eagerly awaiting the results, and the industry is abuzz with speculation about this year’s winners. The awards ceremony will not only highlight individual and collective achievements but also set the tone for the future of European hospitality.
A Night to Remember
The European Hotel Awards 2024 promises to be an unforgettable evening. Guests will enjoy a lavish dinner, world-class entertainment, and the opportunity to celebrate with industry peers. The event will culminate in the awards presentation, where the winners will be announced and celebrated for their contributions to the industry.
Press Contact:
For more information about the European Hotel Awards 2024, please contact:
Name: Alexander Chapman
Email: media@european-hotel-awards.com
Phone: +33 6 98 87 70 13
About the European Hotel Awards
The European Hotel Awards celebrate excellence within the European hospitality industry. Recognizing the best hotels and general managers, the awards are a benchmark of quality and innovation. For more information, visit [Website URL].
Alexander Chapman
Platinium Publications de Presse-European Hotel Awards
+33 6 98 87 70 13
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram