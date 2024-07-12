AMO intercepts vessel transporting 511 pounds of cocaine near Desecheo Island, Puerto Rico

MAYAGUEZ, Puerto Rico – U.S. Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations (AMO) intercepted Thursday a vessel 9 nautical miles southwest of Desecheo Island, seizing 511 pounds (231.7 kilograms) of cocaine and arrested two US citizens. The estimated value of the seized narcotics is $ 4.6 million.

"These seizures underscore the unwavering commitment of our Marine Interdiction Agents in safeguarding our nation's borders from the scourge of drug trafficking. The successful operations on Tuesday and Thursday are a testament to the diligence, expertise, and relentless effort of our team. We will continue to leverage all available resources and intelligence to disrupt and dismantle the networks that seek to smuggle illegal narcotics into our communities. Our priority remains the safety and security of the American people, “stated Christopher Hunter, Director of Air and Marine Operations in the Caribbean.

The Caribbean Air and Marine Operations Center (CAMOC) contacted a Mayaguez Marine Unit providing information regarding a vessel navigating east towards Mayaguez, Puerto Rico.

A Multi-Role Enforcement Aircraft (MEA) from the Jacksonville Air and Marine Branch (JAMB), located a white 21' Walkaround type Mako with a single outboard engine (OBE) and 2 persons on board near Desecheo island. The MEA provided overhead surveillance to assist the crew of an AMO Coastal Interceptor vessel stop the incoming vessel.

The Marine Interdiction Agents searched the vessel and found 191 bricks of suspected cocaine.

Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) took custody of the 2 arrested US citizens and the contraband for investigation and prosecution.

On Tuesday AMO and the Puerto Rico Police Department thwarted an attempt by a man to smuggle 357 pounds (162 Kilograms) of cocaine through the island of Culebra.

In Fiscal Year 2023, AMO enforcement actions resulted in 1,004 arrests and 89,909 apprehensions of undocumented individuals, as well as the seizure or disruption of 256,883 pounds of cocaine, 2,049 pounds of fentanyl, 4,050 pounds of methamphetamine, 2,200 weapons, and $15.3 million.For additional news releases and other AMO information, visit www.cbp.gov or follow AMO on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.