Submit Release
News Search

There were 638 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,161 in the last 365 days.

MPO Policy Board July 18 Agenda

The Lawrence-Douglas County Metropolitan Planning Organization will hold a Policy Board meeting on July 18, 2024 at 3:00 p.m. in the City Commission Room, City Hall, 6 E 6th St Lawrence, KS 66044.

This meeting will be held in a hybrid format. Some staff will be in-person, however, it is anticipated that most voting members will be virtual. Virtual participation is allowed for any participant, including staff and the public.

If you wish to watch the meeting it will be broadcast live:

If you wish to participate and comment virtually in the online Zoom meeting, registration is required.

  • The registration link can be found on the top of the agenda.

Please find the agenda packet at: https://lawrenceks.civicweb.net/Portal/MeetingInformation.aspx?Org=Cal&Id=5581

You just read:

MPO Policy Board July 18 Agenda

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more