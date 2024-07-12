To the Moon, Mars, and beyond with the 2024 NASA Authorization

A quick background on NASA reauthorization

NASA is a federal agency, and as such, is governed by the roles and responsibilities outlined in the U.S. Code. Specifically, Title 51 governs government and commercial space activities. Unlike agencies like the Department of Defense and the Federal Aviation Administration, which must be reauthorized every one or five years respectively in order to continue existing, NASA is a perennial agency that does not require reauthorization.

However, authorizing legislation provides the congressional approval necessary to keep Title 51 up to date and allow NASA to tackle major initiatives, like planetary defense or the return of humans to the Moon. Since 1958, NASA has been reauthorized 39 times, each time with increasing levels of detail. Reauthorization used to be on an annual or biennial basis, but as the agency expanded in scope, the time between authorizations increased. Since 2000, only six reauthorizations have been signed into law.

To learn more, check out our overview of every NASA Authorization since 1958.

Say “yes” to the… draft

It is important to note that authorizing legislation does not allocate funding, but instead lays out the policies and principles that underpin American space activities. The slightly longer than 100-page Reauthorization covers a myriad of topics, ranging from the future of human presence in low-Earth orbit, to support for robotic precursors to human exploration of the Moon and Mars, to studies on commercial capabilities to monitor space weather and provide Earth observation data. Nearly two dozen additional amendments to the bill were proposed to add provisions or requirements for NASA. All but four amendments were passed by voice vote, meaning that members voted verbally — a procedural sign of general agreement on the matter. The four that did not pass were withdrawn from consideration before a vote was called.

While NASA faces ongoing cuts levied by congressional appropriators this year, the Reauthorization nonetheless demonstrates support for NASA’s most ambitious programs, including Artemis, Mars Sample Return, the Chandra X-Ray Observatory, and many others.