SmartLab Named Colorado Company to Watch

ColoradoBiz has recognized high-quality SmartLab learning experiences that empower students and prepare them for public life and the careers of tomorrow.

LONGMONT, CO, USA, July 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Creative Learning Systems® has been named a “Colorado Company to Watch” by ColoradoBiz, “the authoritative voice of business” in Colorado. ColoradoBiz has recognized SmartLab's commitment to promoting high-quality learning experiences that empower students and prepare them for public life and the careers of tomorrow. Creative Learning Systems has installed SmartLab learning environments in nearly every state in the US, with over 100 labs in Colorado schools to date.

SmartLabs are immersive STEM learning environments implemented in K-12 classrooms using student-led exploration and project-based learning. SmartLab educators use the LearningHub platform to guide students as they tackle real-world challenges and foster critical thinking skills. Each project in the SmartLab curriculum provides students with a necessary problem, background information, assessment tools, and collaboration features. Additionally, educators benefit from curriculum planning resources that align projects with educational goals and enhance core math and science curricula.

According to Denise Basler, VP of Human Resources at Creative Learning Systems, “The anticipated growth of STEM jobs over the next 20 years is a big influence on how institutions will invest in education,” and “Declining public school enrollment and increased private school competition means institutions need to have more program differentiations within the school or district to drive attendance.”

SmartLabs are built to maximize engagement. Desks are spread across the room with pair and group stations to facilitate collaboration. Teachers do not lecture or stand at the front of the classroom and present to students. Instead, teacher-facilitators travel around the room to ensure students are partnering well and pushing themselves beyond their comfort zones.

“At the core of everything we do is our unwavering commitment to our customers: the students and educators we serve,” Basler said. “We listen to their feedback, anticipate their needs and go above and beyond to deliver exceptional STEM and PBL [problem-based learning] experiences. Our customer-centric approach guides every decision we make, ensuring that we always put their needs first.”

The SmartLab team is proud to be among ColoradoBiz’s Companies to Watch this year—and proud to be a member of both the Colorado business and education communities.

