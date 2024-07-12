Athletes in the North get provincial support

CANADA, July 12 - Community gaming grants will help not-for-profit organizations in the North deliver programs so people can stay healthy, active and connected.

“It’s important that everyone, especially those in rural communities, has opportunities to connect and be active with friends and family in their communities,” said Nathan Cullen, MLA for Stikine. “Through Community Gaming Grants, organizations like Smithers Minor Hockey Association have the funding they need to provide programs for all of us living in the beautiful North.”

The Province is supporting 34 not-for-profit sports organizations in the North with more than $800,000 in Community Gaming Grants. The funding will help people across a range of ages and abilities participate in sport.

Examples of organizations that are receiving funding in the North include:

Smithers Minor Hockey Association is receiving $40,000 to assist with the cost of facilities for programs for youth aged five to 18.

Fort St. John Figure Skating Club is receiving $40,000 for ice costs and wages for coaches and administrative staff.

Dawson Creek Senior Hockey Association is receiving $11,300 to assist with ice fees and travel costs for competition within the North Peace Hockey League.

Kitimat Dynamics Gymnastics Club is receiving $25,000 for facility rental and coaches’ wages to support their recreational gymnastics programs.

“Funds from BC Gaming help cover ice costs and purchase essential equipment for our growing programs,” said Jennifer Hammond, head coach, Fort St. John Figure Skating Club. “This support is crucial in allowing us to offer comprehensive skating lessons to individuals of all ages and abilities that transfer to any on-ice sport. Our programs are designed not only to foster a love for skating and athleticism in our community, but they also help instil life skills, such as confidence, resilience and strength.”

Throughout B.C., $25 million in Community Gaming Grants will be shared among 736 organizations that deliver sports programs or services that improve the quality of life in their communities.

“With FIFA World Cup 26 coming to Vancouver, the 2024 Grey Cup, Invictus Game 2025 and the recent Vancouver Canucks playoff run, we know people across the province are inspired by sport and want to take part in their own communities,” said Anne Kang, Minister of Municipal Affairs. “Through Community Gaming Grants, our government is investing in organizations that give people the chance to compete, to have fun, and to chase their dreams.”

This funding for the sports sector is part of $140 million provided annually through Community Gaming Grants to not-for-profit organizations throughout British Columbia. These grants help approximately 5,000 organizations to deliver ongoing programs and services in their communities.

Quick Facts:

Since 2017, Community Gaming Grants for capital projects have supported programs that benefit British Columbians and their communities, helping 571 not-for-profit organizations.

Grants also fund projects and initiatives in the arts and culture, human and social services, public safety and environmental conservation sectors, as well as parent and district parent advisory councils in B.C. schools.

Learn More:

The full list of recipients for this round of sports sector funding is available online: https://news.gov.bc.ca/files/CGG_Payments_April_Dec_2023_SportByCity.pdf

For information about Community Gaming Grants, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/sports-culture/gambling-fundraising/gaminggrants/community-gaming-grants

For Community Gaming Grants reports, statistics and publications, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/sports-culture/gambling-fundraising/gaming-grants/cggreporting