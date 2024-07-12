More student housing coming to Burnaby

CANADA, July 12 - More student housing is coming to Simon Fraser University (SFU) with the announcement of a 445-bed student housing project to be built at SFU’s Burnaby campus.

“When students don’t have access to student housing they are forced into the local rental housing market with higher costs, increasing competition with other renters,” said Premier David Eby. “By providing hundreds of additional students with on-campus homes every year – as well as increased access to convenient child care – we are helping them focus on their studies and their futures, while also relieving pressure on local renters who aren’t students.”

The eight-storey residence will accommodate 445 students with a mix of self-contained studio and quad units, as well as two- and four-bedroom townhouses. The project will also include a 160-space child care centre. Construction is expected to be complete in fall 2027.

“Our government has been making historic investments in on-campus student housing to support students in their academic success and well-being,” said Lisa Beare, Minister of Post-Secondary Education and Future Skills. “This project builds on the thousands of student beds already built or underway across B.C., making it easier for students to get the skills they need for the jobs of tomorrow.”

The project will be constructed using mass timber and is targeting optimal BC Energy Step Code and Zero Carbon Code compliance, underscoring the Province and SFU’s commitment to CleanBC goals. The total cost will be $187.6 million, with the Province contributing $132.2 million. SFU is contributing the remaining $55.4 million.

“We are grateful to the Province for its support and partnership with increasing student housing options at SFU,” said Dilson Rassier, provost and vice-president academic, Simon Fraser University. “Students who live on campus feel a greater sense of belonging, community and are more satisfied with their overall university experience. As we move forward with our residence and housing master plan, we look forward to expanding a diverse student community that encourages academic success, self-discovery and exploration.”

This marks the third phase of SFU’s ongoing student-housing expansion. Phase 1 included 482 single-room dormitory-style student beds, which opened in 2021. Phase 2 included 383 student beds and opened in 2023. Once Phase 3 is completed, there will be 3,016 beds on-campus, significantly reducing pressure on Burnaby’s rental market.

Expanding access to student housing is part of the Homes for People action plan, which commits more than $2 billion towards developing 12,000 student beds on campuses throughout the province. To date, 8,672 student beds are complete or underway. This investment in student housing will help students access post-secondary education and will further ease pressure on the local rental markets.

Quotes:

Katrina Chen, MLA for Burnaby-Lougheed –

“Housing on campus is more than just a place to stay, it is a supportive community for students who are living alone for the first time. When students have safe, affordable, quality housing, they are better able to focus on their studies, foster community and enjoy university.”

Emmanuel Adegboyega, president, Simon Fraser Student Society –

“It’s so exciting to see housing options continue to expand at Simon Fraser University. The opening of the Courtyard Residence last year added so much to the community on Burnaby Mountain. On top of building on the sense of belonging, expanding residence at SFU tackles the two issues I hear from students the most: housing availability and affordability. Phase 3 checks all the boxes and I can’t wait for the day students get to move in.”

