Province funds critical infrastructure projects in the northwest

CANADA, July 12 - The Province is partnering with the Northwest BC Resource Benefits Alliance (RBA) to bring a new community funding agreement benefiting people living and working in northwestern B.C.

“Working with RBA communities to secure this new funding has been the government’s priority for building a strong and sustainable economy in all parts of the province,” said Anne Kang, Minister of Municipal Affairs. “I’m very proud of the work we are doing to bolster the vibrancy of rural and northern communities. This funding agreement is critically important and timely to the people who call northwest B.C. home, a region expecting significant industrial activity in the coming years.”

The agreement will support the renewal or replacement of capital assets and construction of infrastructure, such as roads, water, sewer and other amenities, needed to grow economic development and growth in the region.

“The funding provided through the RBA agreement will have significant impact in all of our communities and being able to count on funds year after year is a game-changer for long-term planning,” said Gladys Atrill, mayor of Smithers. “Our partnership with the Province ensures that the economic benefits of industrial development are shared equitably, leading to robust infrastructure and vibrant, sustainable communities for everyone in the region.”

The Province allocated $250 million over five years through Budget 2024 to 21 local governments represented through Northwest BC Resource Benefits Alliance. The agreement has been signed by all 21 local governments, creating jobs and supporting infrastructure projects to build and support accessible communities. The funding allocations are expected to be disbursed to RBA communities in 2024.

“We made a promise to the people of the northwest that we would make good on a commitment to sharing in the revenues to make our communities the strongest that they can be,” said Nathan Cullen, MLA for Stikine. “We’ve made good on that promise. This agreement is proof that our government has listened to people of the northwest and we will address, together, the unique challenges and opportunities faced by people living and working in our communities.”

The RBA was formed in northwestern B.C. in 2014 as an association of local governments. It includes member municipalities and electoral areas of the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako, the Regional District of Kitimat-Stikine and the North Coast Regional District.

“For over a decade, the RBA has championed the unique needs of the northwest region for the good of its people,” said Jennifer Rice, MLA for North Coast. “That’s why I’m proud to celebrate our partnership, which ensures that industrial development translates into lasting benefits for our communities, providing the infrastructure and services necessary for sustainable growth and improved quality of life for our residents.”

The funding agreement builds on a memorandum of understanding (MOU) signed in September 2022 between the Province and the RBA to help strengthen partnership. The MOU commits to supporting local governments in the northwest. It outlines common goals, sets out principles for future engagement and builds shared knowledge of the unique challenges faced in the region.

Since 2017, the Province has invested more than $349 million in local government infrastructure to ensure residents in the North have access to core community services, such as water, sewer and roads.

