New Streaming Series: Chefs Of The Texas Borderlands

Texas Borderland Chefs and Cuisines. To view a Video Demo, contact the producers.

The series aims to shed light on the culinary landscape of the Texas borderlands.

the kind of story missing from all the cooking documentaries and series out there, except for the occasional Latino segment from Anthony Bourdain, RIP” — Chon Noriega, Film Historian

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US, July 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The rich and diverse culinary traditions of the Texas-Mexico border are set to take center stage in a new TV streaming series that breaks open the myths, revealing the Native American roots of the region's iconic dishes. Titled, “Encuentro: Chefs Of The Texas Borderlands,” the cooking series is the sequel to the highly acclaimed feature film offered on Amazon Prime, “Truly Texas Mexican.”

The series goes on-location and uncovers the cooking traditions and stories of chefs from Laredo, San Antonio, Brownsville, and other border towns. It showcases contemporary fine-dining techniques that actually have a 15,000 year history in Texas.

Viewers can expect to be taken on a journey through the vibrant and flavorful world of borderland cuisine, as the chefs share their knowledge and expertise in traditional cooking methods. From bison rituals to cactus, mesquite pods and and velvety sauces, the series will delve into the origins of today's fine-dining dishes, debunking misconceptions and highlighting the influence of Native American cultures.

Executive producer, Adán Medrano, expressed his excitement for the upcoming series, stating, “This new Texas borderland cooking series uncovers the amazing, mind-blowing traditions of South Texas. The chefs featured in this series are not only masters of their craft, but also cultural ambassadors, preserving and honoring the traditions of their ancestors.”

The series reunites the successful documentary film team of Producer, Virginia Díaz-Laughlin, and Director, Aníbal Capoano. Díaz-Laughlin says, “It will be wild and popping with lush border flavors. We dive deep into stories that are way beyond just tacos and enchiladas.”

She adds that the series will take a documentary approach to each chef story, staying true to the style of the feature film, “Truly Texas Mexican,” which was acclaimed for taking a new approach to food storytelling. The film was hailed by film critic, Chon Noriega, as "the kind of story missing from all the cooking documentaries and series out there, except for the occasional Latino segment from Anthony Bourdain, RIP.”

The streaming series is presented by The Texas Indigenous Food Project, a not-for-profit corporation. A preview demo reel is available for private screenings upon request by contacting The Texas Indigenous Food Project on the website.

Each episode is intended to shed light on the culinary landscape of the Texas borderlands. Through interviews and demonstrations, viewers will gain a deeper understanding and appreciation for the cultural significance of these dishes and the people behind them.

The series is set to air on a popular streaming platform in 2025, and is sure to be a must-watch for food enthusiasts and cultural enthusiasts alike. Stay tuned for more updates and behind-the-scenes looks as production begins this fall.