Brewster Praises Bi-Partisan Budget with Historic Education Investment

Harrisburg, July 12, 2024 – State Sen. Jim Brewster today issued the following statement regarding the new Pennsylvania budget plan that passed the General Assembly late last night with strong bipartisan support. The budget will be Brewster’s last as he is retiring after 14 years in the Senate.

“When I reflect on where we were when I first participated in this process 14 years ago, I recognize the tremendous progress we have made in stabilizing Pennsylvania’s finances, while making historic investments in education, even as we battled through a debilitating pandemic.

“For my first budget, we were looking at a fund balance of a few hundred thousand dollars, and this year we were working with $14 billion in reserves and were able to return much of that to taxpayers through programs that are aimed to lift the disadvantaged, boost the economy and help businesses grow and thrive in the commonwealth.

“After years of erosion in the quality of our public schools, this budget takes the largest step ever — more than $1 billion in additional funding — to fix what has been determined by courts and experts to be an inadequate and unconstitutional funding system.

“At the same time, we’ve reduced the Corporate Net Income Tax and provided $500 million for programs designed to attract businesses and grow jobs throughout this vast and diverse state.

“I have spent much of my time and energy in the Capitol trying improve school safety through not only infrastructure improvements but also through mental health and counseling programs to stem the rising rate of crisis and violence. This budget delivers on that effort with more than $100 million in additional funding.

“Most important, this budget was delivered through the least contentious, most bipartisan and cooperative process that we have seen in many years, due to the leadership and vision of Gov. Josh Shapiro and the recognition from leaders in both parties and in both chambers that our most pressing problems transcend party, race, socioeconomic background, geography and age.

We got through this process by following the lead of Gov. Shapiro. He had a plan to go with his vision, and that’s what is important. This budget reflects his visionary plan to deliver more funds for schools, provide relief to taxpayers, cut costs for working families, and provide more money to create jobs on Main Streets across the state.

“I’m proud of what we have accomplished and I’m optimistic that we improved the quality of life for all Pennsylvanians.”

For details on what’s in the budget, visit www.pasenate.com/budget