Seasonal paving operations to begin in Carbon County

RAWLINS, Wyo. — Maintenance crews with the Wyoming Department of Transportation will begin seasonal paving operations in Carbon County Wednesday, July 17, weather permitting.

Work will begin on US Highway 30 at mile marker 290 near Rock River. Crews will then move to Hanna on US30 at mile marker 242 to 242.75.

Other locations in Carbon County maintenance crews plan to pave this year include:

• US 30 at mileposts 275 near Medicine Bow

• Various locations on Interstate 80 by Elk Mountain

• I80 by Rawlins near mile markers 198-199 and 210 in both east and westbound lanes

• Wyoming Highway 70 near Saratoga by mile markers 50 and 52

Please note the above list is not necessarily in project order; crews may move between these locations based on weather conditions, material and equipment availability, or other factors.

Motorists through any of the above areas this month should expect potential delays due to lane closures, reduced speed limits and other traffic control. In any work zone, be sure to avoid distractions like cell phones and obey all posted signs and flaggers.

Paving operations in Carbon County are expected to take about a month. All WYDOT project scheduling is subject to change, including due to inclement weather and material or equipment availability.