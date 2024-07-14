Glamhairartist Emre Bardan's Riveting New Book Dishes and Spills the Tea on Nihal Candan's Salon

Becoming Glamhairartist Book Cover Nihal Candan and Emre Bardan After her Release from Prison.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Social media sensation Nihal Candan posted on Instagram (@nihalcandann) that she can't wait to read Emre Bardan's book Becoming GLAMHAIRARTIST. Candan and her hair salon are prominently featured as the place where the celebrity hairstylist began an early part of his later viral career.

Nihal Candan once owned and operated Nihal Candan Beauty Centre in near Istanbul. It was a gathering place for a celebrity clientele.

"Nihal's salon gave me a place to practice my hair color art and to extend my reach to so many people," Bardan said. "I have many fond of memories of working there," Emre Bardan said.

Nihal and her sister, Bahar Candan, who is currently in prison for money laundering, have been family friends for years. Unfortunately, Bahar received a 44-year jail sentence.

"I'm worried about her," Bardan said. "She's not doing well."

In a shocking turn of events, Bahar Candan, the close friend of renowned singer and personal stylist Bardan, has been embroiled in a scandal involving money laundering that has led to her incarceration for a staggering 44-year jail term. The story unfolds with Bahar Candan and Emre Bardan enjoying a trip together in Thailand. Still, it takes a drastic turn when she receives a phone call necessitating her immediate departure. Six weeks later, she finds herself behind bars for her alleged involvement as the "Money Keeper" in a group implicated in illicit financial activities.

The unfolding saga not only reveals the unexpected downfall of Bahar Candan but also sheds light on the concerns raised by Emre Bardan regarding her mental health amidst these troubling circumstances. The once-envisioned plans for island living have given way to a stark reality of legal repercussions and imprisonment.

Nihal Candan was recently released from a Turkish prison for money laundering, too. She received a 22-year prison sentence. Nihal Candan's release relieved those following the high-profile case that had captured public attention due to the involvement of the well-known siblings in the fashion and celebrity world. As Nihal Candan steps out of prison, it marks a new chapter in her life that may involve rebuilding her reputation and moving forward from the challenges she has faced.

"Becoming GLAMHAIRARTIST" was released in late June. Bardan's memoir is available on Amazon.com.au. Huda Kattan, known as Hudabeauty, discovered Bardan's hair tutorial work for his signature style called "Crystal Grey" transformation. Hudabeatuy is a Dubai-based beauty media influencer with 54 million followers. He traveled the world, bringing beauty to celebrities, royalty, and A-listers worldwide. The style came with a $30,000 to $40,000 price tag.

"I went to bed one night and the next morning I had more a million followers on my Instagram," Emre Bardan said. "My phone was exploding with messages and requests."

As Glamhairartist, Bardan experienced a meteoric rise to stardom through a viral social media phenomenon. It all began when he shared a video showcasing his unique grey hair transformation, the "Crystal Grey" style, online at 16. This video quickly gained traction and went viral, being reposted by over 10 million accounts, including influential figures like Huda Beauty. The overwhelming response catapulted Bardan into the digital spotlight, transforming his career and setting him on a path to international fame. His exclusive Crystal Grey transformation became his signature style, sought after by clients worldwide. Bardan's journey exemplifies the power of passion and the impact of social media in propelling individuals to stardom.

Bardan's book elaborates on how he turned Glam Squad into a $100 million business. He chose to walk away from his career to recover from years of trauma and abuse. The book delves into Bardan's struggles, determination, and ultimate triumph over self-doubt, emphasizing his journey's importance of self-acceptance, mindfulness, and positivity. Through his story, Bardan aims to inspire others to seek light in their darkest times and embrace their uniqueness as a source of strength. Now, he's slowly returning to work after being silenced. Follow Emre Bardan on Instagram (@glamhairartist) to stay updated on his career and news.

Join Emre Bardan on his journey to becoming the celebrated Glamhairartist. Readers can discover the untold story that will inspire them to dream bigger and work to achieve. Order a Kindle copy, paperback, or hardcopy at Amazon.co.au.

(https://www.amazon.com.au/BECOMING-GLAMHAIRARTIST-Untold-Hairstylist-Inspire-ebook/dp/B0CW971XW4/ref=sr_1_1?crid=1J4MG1F6MQ8RH&dib=eyJ2IjoiMSJ9.ih8FiQudFqQxav-Fd10GV6kOwGxuN76Yk2bwt-JEoQwRXoxIWi8fjujinqB_ZTMm6ZUO_cQrOJsZ5-vNWSQTZ3fklHJlEQImpjh_9Nn_Kc4.fpst4fQ33fddqWOmCRc-iBL7_O97jGIYfDxEDAltk8Q&dib_tag=se&keywords=becoming+glamhairartist&qid=1720968928&sprefix=becoming+glamhairartist%2Caps%2C1106&sr=8-1)

"I'm a survivor, and I encourage people to look for the light even when it seems dark," Bardan said.

About Emre Bardan

Emre Bardan is a renowned Australian celebrity hair artist, entrepreneur, and new author who has revolutionized the fashion industry with his innovative hairstyling techniques and trendsetting creations. He is also an international social media influencer with over 1.7 million devoted followers on Instagram alone. After achieving immense success in hairstyling, Bardan shared his extraordinary journey through his memoir "Becoming GLAMHAIRARTIST," inspiring readers worldwide to pursue their dreams with unwavering determination.

Bardan chronicles his rise to prominence, offering readers a glimpse into the challenges he faced, the lessons he learned, and the triumphs he celebrated along the way. Through his words, Bardan encourages readers to pursue their dreams with unwavering determination and passion.

Emre Bardan's narrative exemplifies creativity, resilience, and innovation in the fashion industry. His groundbreaking work as a celebrity hair artist and his influence as a social media icon and now an author cements his legacy as a true trailblazer. His impact, which will be felt for years to come, underscores the significance of his contributions to the fashion industry.

# # #

Disclaimer: Glamhairartist Emre Bardan took these pictures. He owns the copyrights and gives permission to use the photos.