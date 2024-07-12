Consumer Alert: Beware of Getting Scammed on Bitcoin ATMs

Friday, July 12, 2024

Our office has received complaints from people who report being scammed through Bitcoin ATMs. Bitcoin ATMs are physical kiosks that offer to exchange cash for cryptocurrency. Cryptocurrency is constantly evolving and is extremely difficult to track, which makes it a great marketplace for scammers. People may use Bitcoin ATMs for legitimate reasons, but scammers may use them to try and steal your hard-earned money. Once someone converts or sends money through cryptocurrency it is difficult for law enforcement to recover the funds.

Follow our tips to avoid being scammed when you use Bitcoin ATMs: