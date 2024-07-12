CloudDefense.AI Hosted Another Successful Cloud Security Thirsty Thursdays Event
Events like Cloud Security Thirsty Thursdays highlight our commitment to encouraging collaboration and innovation within the cybersecurity community.”PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CloudDefense.AI, a prominent name in cybersecurity, successfully concluded its latest event aimed at promoting knowledge sharing and community engagement. The event, held on July 11th, garnered significant acclaim for its insightful discussions and excellent networking opportunities, reinforcing CloudDefense.AI's position as a thought leader in the cybersecurity sector.
— Anshu Bansal, CEO of CloudDefense.AI
On July 11th, CloudDefense.AI, in collaboration with Procyon and Portal26, organized the much-anticipated "Cloud Security Thirsty Thursdays” at the renowned HackerDojo in Mountain View, CA. The event attracted a diverse group of industry professionals and enthusiasts, all eager to partake in an evening of enlightening presentations and networking. The highlights of the evening were keynote speeches by Prashant Venkatesh, Manager of Product Security at Poshmark and Girish Bhat, CMO/VP of Marketing at a leading data and security startup, which offered valuable insights and practical guidance.
Prashant delivered a compelling presentation on "What PCI 4.0 Means for Product Security Teams," exploring the new PCI standards and their implications for product security teams. Following this, Girish provided an in-depth analysis of "GenAI for Cybersecurity: Current Status," examining the current state and future potential of generative AI in cybersecurity.
The event was marked by dynamic discussions, insightful contributions, and a strong sense of community among attendees. CloudDefense.AI extends heartfelt thanks to all participants for their active engagement, which played a crucial role in the event's resounding success They were thrilled to welcome top security experts from leading companies such as Poshmark, Checkmarx, WIZ, Visa, IBM, Google, Amazon, and many others..
CloudDefense.AI remains committed to promoting collaboration and continuous learning within the cybersecurity community. The company looks forward to organizing more impactful events and initiatives in the near future and encourages stakeholders to stay tuned for upcoming updates and announcements.
About CloudDefense.AI:
CloudDefense.AI, headquartered in Palo Alto, is a complete Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) that secures the entire cloud infrastructure and applications. Considering the evolving threat landscape, they blend expertise and technology seamlessly, positioning themselves as the go-to solution for remediating security risks from code to cloud.
Experience the ultimate protection with their comprehensive suite that covers every facet of your cloud security needs, from code to cloud to cloud reconnaissance. Their catered-for cloud offering includes SAST, DAST, SCA, IaC Analysis, Advanced API Security, Container Security, CSPM, CWPP, CIEM to the exclusive Hacker’s View™ technology – CloudDefense.AI ensures airtight security at every level.
Going above and beyond, their innovative solution actively tackles zero-day threats and effectively reduces vulnerability noise by strategically applying various modern techniques. This unique approach delivers up to five times more value than other security tools, establishing them as comprehensive and proactive digital defense pioneers.
If you want to learn more about CloudDefense.AI and explore one of the best CNAPPs in the industry, please book a free demo with us or connect with us here connectwithus@clouddefense.ai
