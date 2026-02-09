Leading U.S. Financial Services Company Reduces Application Risk by 98% Accuracy After Integrating CloudDefense.AI

Most teams aren’t struggling to find issues-they’re struggling to decide what matters and move quickly” — Abhi Arora, COO at CloudDefense.AI

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A leading U.S.-based financial services company has reduced application risk by 98% after integrating CloudDefense.AI into its application security workflow. The company’s identity remains confidential under a strict NDA.The organization operates in an environment where release velocity and security expectations are both high. With frequent deployments, expanding codebases, and a constant flow of third-party dependencies, the company needed a way to make application security feel less like a recurring fire drill-and more like a steady, repeatable part of shipping software.Before adopting CloudDefense.AI, the security and engineering teams faced a common issue in modern AppSec programs: findings arrived in batches, prioritization was difficult, and developers often needed extra context before acting. Questions like “Is this actually exploitable?” “Is it reachable in production?” and “Is this truly urgent?” repeatedly slowed down decision-making. Over time, that uncertainty created friction and stretched remediation cycles.By integrating CloudDefense.AI, the company shifted toward a workflow designed to reduce ambiguity and keep remediation moving. The organization established a baseline both security and engineering teams could trust, focused attention on issues that materially affected exposure, and built a consistent loop for routing fixes, validating closure, and tracking progress.The result was a measurable drop in application risk-98% - and a process that could be maintained without relying on constant triage meetings or manual reporting.The financial services company continues to strengthen its application security posture while maintaining delivery cadence, using the same risk-based workflow to keep exposure from creeping back over time.𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐂𝐥𝐨𝐮𝐝𝐃𝐞𝐟𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐞.𝐀𝐈:CloudDefense.AI, headquartered in Palo Alto, is a cutting-edge Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) that provides end-to-end security for cloud infrastructures and applications. CloudDefense.AI integrates advanced technology and expertise, making it the ultimate solution for mitigating security risks from development to deployment.Their state-of-the-art platform offers a full spectrum of security solutions, ensuring organizations can confidently protect their cloud environments. Covering every layer of security, CloudDefense.AI provides SAST, DAST, SCA, IaC Scanning, Advanced API Security, Container Security, CSPM, CWPP, CIEM, Kubernetes Security, and AI-SPM. Moreover, their exclusive CloudShield.AI technology guarantees continuous policy enforcement and proactive threat mitigation.CloudDefense.AI enhances security with AI-driven remediation, attack path analysis, and automated risk assessment to reduce vulnerability noise and detect zero-day threats in real-time. This innovative approach boosts security efficiency, providing up to five times the value of traditional tools and establishing them as leaders in cloud security.

