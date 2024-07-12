Ramp and lane clkosures for H-201 repaving July 14 – Aug. 2
HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies drivers of the following closures for the H-201 Moanalua Freeway Paving Project Sunday, July 14, through Tuesday, July 16.
Sunday, July 14 to Tuesday, July 16, 7:30 p.m. to 6 a.m.
- Two right lanes westbound from Moanalua Gardens to Ala Kapuna Overpass
- Exit 2 to Kaiser Permanente Moanalua Medical Center (Emergency vehicle and bus access only)
Closures expected for the following weeks between the 7:30 p.m. to 6 a.m. allowable nightwork hours:
Tuesday, July 16 to Friday, July 19
Sunday, July 21 to Friday, July 26
Sunday, July 28 to Friday, August 2
- Two right lanes westbound from Moanalua Gardens to Ala Kapuna Overpass
- No freeway ramps will be closed
All work is weather permitting.
The H-201 Moanalua Freeway Paving Project will resurface Moanalua Freeway in both directions between the H-3 Freeway ramp and the Fort Shafter Overpass. Estimated completion for this project is March 2025.
For weekly updates on scheduled O‘ahu lane closures visit https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/oahu/
