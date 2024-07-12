Submit Release
Ramp and lane clkosures for H-201 repaving July 14 – Aug. 2

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies drivers of the following closures for the H-201 Moanalua Freeway Paving Project Sunday, July 14, through Tuesday, July 16.

Sunday, July 14 to Tuesday, July 16, 7:30 p.m. to 6 a.m.

  • Two right lanes westbound from Moanalua Gardens to Ala Kapuna Overpass
  • Exit 2 to Kaiser Permanente Moanalua Medical Center (Emergency vehicle and bus access only)

Closures expected for the following weeks between the 7:30 p.m. to 6 a.m. allowable nightwork hours:

Tuesday, July 16 to Friday, July 19

Sunday, July 21 to Friday, July 26

Sunday, July 28 to Friday, August 2

  • Two right lanes westbound from Moanalua Gardens to Ala Kapuna Overpass
  • No freeway ramps will be closed

All work is weather permitting.

The H-201 Moanalua Freeway Paving Project will resurface Moanalua Freeway in both directions between the H-3 Freeway ramp and the Fort Shafter Overpass. Estimated completion for this project is March 2025.

