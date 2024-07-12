Submit Release
Drug Utilization Review Program

Overview

The Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act of 1990 (OBRA 1990) required each state Medicaid Program to establish a Drug Utilization Review (DUR) program for outpatient drugs. The DUR program provides education to physicians, mid-level practitioners, and pharmacists. This education is provided through patient profile reviews, population-based interventions, academic detailing visits, and a quarterly newsletter.

Drug Utilization Review Board

By Kansas law, the DUR Board is composed of four physicians, four pharmacists, and one Advanced Registered Nurse Practitioner (ARNP) or Physician's Assistant (PA). Each appointment is for three years. The Board is responsible for implementing and operating the DUR Program and making recommendations to DHCF regarding drug therapy issues. The DUR Board meets quarterly, the third Wednesday in the months of January, April, July, and October. All meetings are held in accordance with K.S.A. 75-4319 (Kansas Open Meetings Act).

Resources

